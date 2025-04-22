Is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about to blink with tariffs re China? Then why did you do it? China does not seem to be budging so why? What was the value added here? 'BESSENT BOWS: 'De-escalation
in U.S.-China fight in 'very near future'...I say a good think & while at it fire Lutnick the hysterical one! 'Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in
President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in the “very near future.” I am sorry, Trump again surrounded himself with buffoons, idiots. Camera money-hungry fame hungry dolts. Screwing the US economy. For a 15…this was one of the worst self-inflicted unforced errors ever. Or was this just put out there to calm the markets and spin it a bit…to stop the sell off? I have a pet monkey name James, how about I lend it to the Commerce department to help guide them in their next decisions, my pet monkey will understand things way better.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects “there will be a de-escalation” in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in the “very near future.”
Bessent called the sky-high tariff fight between Washington and Beijing unsustainable.
Bessent spoke at a private investor summit in Washington hosted by JPMorgan Chase on the sidelines of the World Bank meetings this week.
Let me present three points of view.
1. MAGA POV: Bessent is playing 23 dimensional chess while Chinese are playing 12 dimension. You and I can only imagine 5 dimensional game.
2. Most of us: Bessent has realized he underestimated the Chinese resolve and now has entered them into the economic super power club.
3. The Donkey POV: Bessent is evil. Let us organize a march, file some cases, collect money from Pharma, and then call it a day with a debate on MSNBC. Couldn't care less what happens to the country. Also, Musk is evil because he cut off the pay check.
Since when is a "de-escalation" a blink? Things are not always as them seem. With Trump, it's rarely as it seems, and your second guessing him is rarely correct. What happened? Did Trump piss you off by not offering you a job in his second administration?