Is Trump administration's attempted freeze of 2.2 billion$ (federal money) from Harvard really a fight against antisemitism? Can the federal government under Title 6 impose restrictions on a private
University? Is this headed to the courts? I am for no anti-semetism on any campus and no Nick Fuentes type pro-white hate; Harvard has said no NO CAN DO...what is your view? I appreciate Trump's
push to clean up campuses, make it safe…I do…I welcome it…yet is this the way? Your view?
I again remind that the tariff disaster will turn US into a government of corruption, pay off, carve offs, bagmen, cronyism, duplicity, back-office schemes and negotiations etc. No ad hoc uneven tariff scheme like this can work, none. This is my insignificant baby view…
Milton Friedman on being against tariffs:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.