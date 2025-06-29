Should we say long live King Trump?

Yes! I have serious issues with the possible 4 trillion $$ in MORE debt to Americans with the big beautiful bill, so POTUS Trump needs to stand up here and not soak the hard-working taxpayer…got to get this balanced, tight, no fraud, no pork, ONLY in best interest of the US population…America First! 4 trillion is NOT USA first! Come on POTUS Trump, time for you to act…

‘As it currently stands, the Senate reconciliation bill is likely to add $3.5 to $4.2 trillion to the debt through Fiscal Year (FY) 2034, based on our estimates. The debt impact could rise as high as $4.5 trillion if various rumored adjustments are made. That’s $500 billion to $1.5 trillion more in borrowing than under the House-passed bill and will mean the Senate is likely out of compliance with the House reconciliation instructions.’