constrain an attack on the 22nd amendment by Trump? Can our constitution, our guarded institutions, withstand and repel a Trump attack on the 22nd?

DO NOT think it cannot happen, will not happen, and could not materialize that we face a 3rd Donaldos Magnus Trumpos term.

We could indeed have a 3rd Trump term.

What is your view on that? I think it is a very interesting question and one that 47’s allies are already plotting to test out. Why would you not want a 3rd Trump term? If he is doing good? I know we moved away from autocracy and one-man rule and corrupted rule and the like from England in the Revolution, but do we end a good thing? If it is indeed doing good? Too early to tell?

We know the 22nd tells us, whether you serve it in 2 consecutive terms or 2 separate terms, 2 terms are the limit.

In basic, there are 2 ways the 22nd can be amended, which is via amendment that is passed by the Congress and ratified by 38 states as well as the convening of a national convention. As well as if there is a crisis or war enough to demand that elections are suspended, and that the reigning President’s term be extended. In our present politics and congressional house and senate arrangement, it seems impossible. For the first 2. But is it? What about # 3?

I do not think Trump is the type to create or support a crisis that would ensure his retention, allowing for unusual and astonishing moves to “safeguard democracy”. That he would be attractive to maintain or justify a stable USA in crisis, thus employing ‘extraordinary’ measures. He seems to be a sort of guardian of the constitution. IMO. Yet is he? Or will he be, if presented with a simple waltz into a 3rd term? Would his allies create a situation to allow for retention for a 3rd? Will it test our constitution, the boundaries, our institutional constitutional boundaries? Moreover, if he is behaving and USA is soaring, should we not allow it? Would it not make sense? Truth is it is less about him but rather the rabidness of his base, his peoples, who will seek to poke at and test the limits of the constitution and the courts.

These are unchartered territories by a POTUS who has kicked in the teeth of the democratic party and has smelt blood. And with teeth based in, the democrat party seem clueless on how best to respond to the MAGA King.

What say you?

So, you say cannot happen? Really? Has it been tested? And especially by the MAGA King?

Go tell that to the MAGA King! Tell him that he is persona non grata.

He has already told us he is KING! The MAGA King!

His supporters operate as if he will be there forever and that he is not ~80 years old. Is America’s democracy capable of withstanding and constraining a move on it by Trump (whom I support and whom I say MUST not have a 3rd term) and/or his MAGA base and allies who will try to test its limits? My view is his health will fail in time as it must as it will for all of us. And the same challenges Biden faced as did Reagan, he will too. Nothing is wrong with that. It is life and it is aging. I am happy he can be in there to right some wrongs. He is the best of the worst.

There is a saying, you do not vote for the one you like the most, but rather the one you hate the least.

Not happy he sprung the unelected Elon ‘Rudolph Valentino’ Musk aka The South African Lover aka ‘Impregnator in chief’, on us, at the last moment. While some found joy, a vast swath of America is pissed as hell with this. Put a pin in that for a moment.

Moreover, there are some in the wings who show good promise. Trump has already said he does not support JD Vance, his VP, as POTUS in 2029, opening the doors for more challenges for the crown. Even from the left if they can get their radical madness under order and throw up a palatable candidate.

Point of this thesis is that his supporters will try to test the limits of our institutions as to the 22nd and I am warning you. Well, let us use the term ‘preparing’ you. In the present political world, in MAGA world, it is not ‘Catch me if you can’ but rather ‘Stop me if you can’! If you cannot stop him, should he stop? I think he is a protector of the boundaries, a big bloviating teddy-bear, means well fundamentally, but his supporters might well not be. They may want to take it to the house and get a 3rd term. Can you stop them?

