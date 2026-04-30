Is Trump our modern day Mr. Bojangles and the real question is, who is daddy Trump dancing for? For drinks and tips? For what does he dance? Big money? For what? Is the dancing FOR America? or for
others? a debate worth having. I like daddy Trump but today I question who he dances for? 'Mr. Bojangles, come on dance'! Is this POTUS Trump in photo below? If so, who is he dancing for? who has that
much hold on our daddy Trump to make him dance at will? Clicking his heels…
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He dances for Israel and Netanyahu.