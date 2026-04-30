Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
2m

He dances for Israel and Netanyahu.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture