warm-water port and the ‘Crimean Peninsula, almost entirely surrounded by the Black Sea, has long been a fiercely disputed territory. Stuck in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, wedged between Putin and Zelensky, claims to the Crimea began centuries before the two presidents were alive.

But what makes this peninsula so valuable? Why would two countries risk a billion-dollar war over it? And why does each side believe it has a rightful claim?

Why does Russia want Crimea?

Whoever controls Crimea gains military advantage and dominance in the Black Sea.

For Russia, the port of Sevastopol is especially critical as it offers the country's most important deep-water, warm-water naval base. Its other ports on the Black Sea, Sochi and Novorossiysk, are shallow and require ships to moor offshore,

Crimea provides access into the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean, and for Russia, a permanent home for its Black Sea fleet. By giving strategic control over the Black Sea, Crimea connects to the Mediterranean via the Bosporus Strait (through Turkey).’ Why does Russia want the Crimea? The fight for power in the Black Sea | The Standard

Overall, is Trump really favoring Ukraine? No. Can you say he is? Do I want US blood and treasure shed there? Anymore to go to that deadly war? No. No, not one more US dollar. None! Is the deal and discussions on deck today favoring Russia? No. On balance, no. In reality, Ukraine, and the pump-wearing cross dressing bi-sexual freak President Zelensky has no demand by USA to stop fighting Russia, in fact, he can continue. Just not with US help. US also while it is not saying Putin is to give back Crimean land, to cede land, is not demanding that the cross-dresser pump wearer ‘all the single ladies’ Zelensky not give any more territory. One may argue that US may still support Ukraine in the putative discussions and deal, yet we want none of that. We gave enough, it is Europe’s turn now but there is no insistence US no longer help nor Europe or any nation. So, Ukraine can still be helped to fight Putin. Russia at this time keeps Crimea. So what? No one cared before in 2014 or so and Trump is right when he recently remined us that.

So, on balance, is Trump favoring Russia? The only thing Russia has gotten is it gets to retain Crimea. What is your opinion? Russia already has Ukraine. It is not a GAIN! And Ukraine can live to fight more, another day. So maybe Trump is crafting a win- win and not shedding any US blood, and he gets the praise. And will be deserved for set Trump aside, is anyone doing what he Trump, is doing to get some peace? Can we give the brother Trump praise for this? Yes! Could we give the brother some sugar? Yes! I do not agree with some of what has happened under POTUS Trump, a clown car at times, his cabinet, some of them, and I do say it. I praise when it is due. Trump deserves praise!

