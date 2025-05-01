Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Until Trump/Bobby ban MRNA and eliminate the 'childhood vax schedule' they should get NO awards.

Trump is worthy of something, but I wonder what that can be - he wants to be the next Pope: I REFUSE TO GIVE MY CONSENT, or to be injected with a Gene Therapy Injection, AGAINST MY WILL, also known as a Covid vaccine, or any other vaccine injection, as is My Right under Australian Common Law, against Section 51 of the Legal code.

Mandatory vaccination is illegal under Australian Law and would be subject to Legal Proceedings under Common Law against Section 51 of the Legal Code.

The Constitution prohibits any form of compulsion, which would subject citizens to medical or pharmaceutical services, including mandatory vaccination. They should remain free to decide whether they wish to receive certain medical treatments, including vaccination, and they should not be disadvantaged by any government on the ground of their own voluntary decisions. This Law is also covered in the West Australian "Health Act" regarding "Consent".

Covid-19 does not mean 2019 - it means Covid-19 Neucloids and was patented in America by Moderna in 2013, made with DARPA's help. America owns Covid-19 Neucloids and has done so from 2013, but it was released in 2019, in a Gene Therapy "vaccine" Injection.

The Expose (UK) (2019) published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 Neucloids virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013 - that American Moderna virus, which was released in 2019.

The US Supreme Court (2013) ruled that only cDNA (ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA DNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically modified and not naturally occuring, (as with the Gene Therapy ModRNA DNA Synthetic Covid-19 Neucloids Injections, wrongly posed as Covid-19 vaccines) - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from a Covid-19 ModRNA DNA Gene Therapy, vaccines injection.

Thomas Renz, American Lawyer, identified the Covid-19 Neucloids vaccines as being ModRNA DNA and not mRNA, as above.

Dr Madej wrote: "The synthetic mRNA (ModRNA) of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "Genetic Code", making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer, Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The Gene Therapy Injections change your Genetic Code 2) The Gene therapy Injections do not stop the spread of Moderna's Covid-19 Neucloids Virus, patented 2013 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna Covid-19 Neucloids Gene Therapy Injection is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing.

A Covid-19 Neucloids Gene Therapy ModRNA Injected vaccinated person, is now legally a GMO, or Genetically Modified "Trans Human" with zero "Human Rights", because they have been genetically modified, after injection/vaccination - but no longer an mRNA DNA "Human".

Gene Therapy is not reversible, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Ugur Sahin for BionTech/Pfizer said "Should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection" (2015) and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes" (2023).

Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 for America, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 Neucloids mRNA (ModRNA) injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 Neucloids injections violate American Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).

Ugur Sahin Co-Founder of BionTech (for Pfizer) refuses to take his mRNA (ModRNA) Covid-19 Neucloids vaccine because he says he must ensure he stays "functional" to ensure "the functionality of our whole company", but in other words, he knows that the Covid-19 Neucloids vaccines render humans functionless, incapacitated, seriously injured, or killed by them. By SD Wells // Jan o8, 2025 - Pandemic News, Gateway Pundit.com, NewsTarget.

My Reference: Christine.257's substack articles, referenced to The Expose (UK) and other Authorized Scientific Papers.

