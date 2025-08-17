Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
28m

Is Trump worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize? HELL NO!

When l see Americans living on the street like rats while Trump lives in his Palace of Versailles, it sickens me. Screw Ukraine, screw Israel and screw all the rich bastards that get richer while everybody else is becoming destitute in what is supposed to be the richest country in the world. Fix America First.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SteveonMareIsland's avatar
SteveonMareIsland
43m

Not yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture