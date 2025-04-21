Is United States, this the greatest nation (and Canada) a clear cut FASCIST nation now, with the union of government & big business technocrats? Yes it is! Is Musk the FIRST Oligarch in USA? Yes! Is
this picture with the moron commerce secretary Lutnick who has misguided Trump on the tariffs etc. that of Oligarchs, using their money to BUY access to Trump & big contracts & favors? You bet!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
America is for sale, I hope Trump does not sell ALL of it...
Trump took these criminals IMO like Zuckerface et al. who tried to harm Americans in COVID and even before with censorship and people died because of it, and made them heroes and in his inner circle...go figure.