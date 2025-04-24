Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Have's avatar
Steve Have
33m

G’day

Uncoupling from China?

Check out Benjamin fulfords work who was the editor for Forbes magazine Asia pacific I think ( economic s)

For decades the globalists have decided to move their economic and production hub to China ...

Ihave heard that going back years...

The deep state banksters globalists created the Bolshevik communist Soviet Union and proceeded to genocide millions of Russians impose “ communism”...

They used the same playbook with China..

For some great details on the actual details look up Mike Kings work ..

So to say that the US is decoupling from China is to say in reality the US attempting to break the globalist banksters grip on the western nations ....

Ben Fulford talks of the Fiat dollar .. ie ; printed paper with no value...

He goes on to say that the world in general has been using the fiat dollar as the reserve currency and that these nations have been supplying goods to the US and the US has used the fist paper as the exchange for these goods but the US has not much to export.

The US industry was exported to China and elsewhere over many years.

It now imports much of its needs from China.

The same can be said of EU and UK etc !!

They have also been hollowed out by globalist deep state banksters and now these are represented by the huge globalist corporations that do not have any single sovereign nations interests and needs in their playbook.

China has become the production centre because the globalists want it that way ..

Why ?

The constitution of the US republic is the last thing that globalists want as it stands in their way to possess this whole planet and everything on it..

So is the US decoupling from the Chinese commercial system?

China as everywhere seems to have two components ..

One globalist hub and a second part that is attempting to remove the globalist control grids..

Communism and fascism are the swoons of choice for the deep state ..

DJT and the white hats are in the process of liberating the US from the deep state and iit seems to me that Russia by forming Brics has achieved much success in breaking the deep state grip on many nations.

S o I feel it’s more accurate to say that the US is decoupling from the globalist banksters and restoring its own industrial production infrastructure so as to gain its sovereignty and thus restore the republic constitution...

I feel it’s too parochial to say China... because any country that is dominated by the globalists is not in actual fact a sovereign identity but is merely a slave colony...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mona Wenger's avatar
Mona Wenger
1h

Or read “Seeking Allah: Finding Jesus” Author Nabeel Quereshi. A Christian. An Atheist, A Jew, A Muslim. All now following the way, the truth, and the life, Jesus Christ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture