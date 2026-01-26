Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Everything you've been told about how you get sick is backwards. For over a hundred years, clinical trials have proven that spending time with people who have colds and flu doesn't make you sick any more often than spending time with healthy people. Respiratory illnesses aren't contagious - they happen when your body loses internal balance, like getting a headache or chest pain from stress.

But here's the bigger picture: vaccines throughout history were never designed to help you. They've been deliberately formulated with food proteins that create permanent allergies when injected twice, about two weeks apart. That's why allergies exploded from almost nothing when we were kids to affecting one in three people today. A Nobel Prize winner discovered this mechanism in 1902.

The pandemic was declared with zero evidence of increased illness anywhere in the world, then created artificially using fraudulent PCR tests. Meanwhile, the same groups pushing pandemic fear are rolling out digital ID systems tied to vaccination status. Once you have digital ID, it controls every purchase, every movement, every aspect of your life through a QR code that can be invalidated instantly.

They're also preparing the largest financial theft in history - property laws have been secretly changed so that during the planned mega-crisis, all your assets held through banks or investment accounts can be legally seized by senior creditors. Your house, pension, everything marked as "beneficial ownership" becomes theirs overnight.

The solution is simple but requires courage: refuse to comply. Don't take injections, don't sign up for digital ID, don't believe the fear campaigns about climate or new pandemics. They need our compliance to control us. If enough people just say no and defer these decisions month by month, we can defeat this entire system.

1h

truth is ICE agents not getting the help it needs from local law enforcement and needs this protection...this is a fact...this is one major aspect of this.

