exposures? Unbekoming does an exceptional substack with Dr. Mike Yeadon and full disclosure, I know Dr. Yeadon well, a great man, hero, intellect, love the guy and lots he says makes huge sense…take a read of this seminal work. Support Unbekoming’s good work.

Yeadon is actually discussing good work by Richet in early 1900 on para ‘the second shot’ and anaphylaxis and highlighted too by Sasha Latypova, great work by her.

Breaking the Spell: Why Viruses Don’t Exist and Vaccines Never Helped

With Dr. Mike Yeadon – 30 Q&As

start here:

‘Dr. Mike Yeadon, once a pharmaceutical giant, now a fearless skeptic, shatters the myths of illness and vaccines in this just released interview. Imagine your body as a lively kitchen, with chefs—your immune system—crafting health daily. Yeadon argues colds and flu stem not from viral invaders but from internal hiccups, like a chef flubbing a dish under stress or poor sleep, a concept echoed in Immunosenescence. He drops a stunner: a century of trials shows no proof of respiratory illness spreading person-to-person, upending germ theory, as dissected in Complete Bull. For me, Yeadon’s courage to admit virology’s flaws after a career steeped in its dogma is humbling and profound. His warnings were a lifeline, guiding my family through relentless pressure to get injected. He’s one of the most pivotal figures in my life, despite only brief exchanges in comment sections. Yet, some in the medical freedom movement resist his ideas, hesitant to unravel such core beliefs. Yeadon presses on, asking: if viruses aren’t real, what’s really at play?

The truth, Yeadon warns, is grim. He explains that vaccines aren’t saviors but weapons, spiked with food proteins to trigger lifelong allergies—a mechanism Nobel laureate Charles Richet pinned down in 1902, detailed in Allergy. Picture vaccines as wolves in sheep’s clothing, sowing chaos under a health banner. Yeadon goes bigger, correctly stating that the 2020 pandemic was a fabricated crisis, fueled by dodgy PCR tests and fear, with no surge in illness until the story took root. Critics might say he’s exaggerating intent, but Yeadon fires back: “They’re not mistakes—they’re designed to produce positives where there’s no illness.” This feeds a sinister goal: digital IDs linked to injection status, ready to trap us in a surveillance web controlling every step, purchase, or choice. I see Yeadon as a beacon, his insights urging us to resist compliance to stop this control creep.

With thanks and eternal gratitude to Dr. Mike Yeadon.

[Listening to him is well worth the price of admission. We are never likely to see Yeadon on Rogan or Tucker, so take the opportunity when it presents itself.]

[In case our demonic overlords one day remove it from YouTube, here it is on Rumble.]

Central Analogy

Imagine you’re living in a beautiful, sprawling neighborhood where everyone has always moved freely between houses, shared resources, and made their own decisions about their daily lives. For generations, your community has thrived on trust, personal responsibility, and mutual cooperation.

One day, a small group of wealthy neighbors who live in the mansion on the hill announce that dangerous invisible threats are everywhere - perhaps toxic air that spreads from person to person, or climate emergencies that require immediate action. They insist that for everyone’s safety, each household must install a special digital lock system on their doors. This system, they explain, will protect everyone by ensuring only “safe” people can move around or make purchases.

To use the digital locks, residents must regularly receive special protective treatments (that actually make them sick) and carry identification cards that can be updated remotely by the mansion dwellers. If your card isn’t current, you can’t buy food, travel to other neighborhoods, or even visit friends. Your car won’t start, your bank account freezes, and you become invisible to all systems that matter for survival.

Meanwhile, these same mansion dwellers have quietly changed the legal documents for everyone’s property deeds. While you think you own your house, the fine print now says that during any “emergency,” the mansion dwellers can seize all property to pay debts that they themselves created and accumulated. The entire neighborhood discovery that they’re about to lose everything they’ve worked for, all while being told it’s for their own protection.

The beautiful neighborhood transforms into an open-air prison where movement, purchases, and even friendships are controlled by the digital lock system, while the mansion dwellers possess all real wealth and power. The only way to prevent this transformation is for enough neighbors to refuse to install the digital locks, regardless of the threats and penalties, because once those locks are in place, the keys to freedom are permanently handed over to those who never had the community’s best interests at heart.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Everything you’ve been told about how you get sick is backwards. For over a hundred years, clinical trials have proven that spending time with people who have colds and flu doesn’t make you sick any more often than spending time with healthy people. Respiratory illnesses aren’t contagious - they happen when your body loses internal balance, like getting a headache or chest pain from stress.

But here’s the bigger picture: vaccines throughout history were never designed to help you. They’ve been deliberately formulated with food proteins that create permanent allergies when injected twice, about two weeks apart. That’s why allergies exploded from almost nothing when we were kids to affecting one in three people today. A Nobel Prize winner discovered this mechanism in 1902.

The pandemic was declared with zero evidence of increased illness anywhere in the world, then created artificially using fraudulent PCR tests. Meanwhile, the same groups pushing pandemic fear are rolling out digital ID systems tied to vaccination status. Once you have digital ID, it controls every purchase, every movement, every aspect of your life through a QR code that can be invalidated instantly.

They’re also preparing the largest financial theft in history - property laws have been secretly changed so that during the planned mega-crisis, all your assets held through banks or investment accounts can be legally seized by senior creditors. Your house, pension, everything marked as “beneficial ownership” becomes theirs overnight.

The solution is simple but requires courage: refuse to comply. Don’t take injections, don’t sign up for digital ID, don’t believe the fear campaigns about climate or new pandemics. They need our compliance to control us. If enough people just say no and defer these decisions month by month, we can defeat this entire system.

[Elevator dings]

Research threads: Look up David Rogers Webb’s “The Great Taking,” Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt on Substack about vaccine ingredients, and Dennis Rancourt‘s analysis of pandemic mortality data.

12-Point Summary

1. Virus Theory Challenged: The fundamental premise that respiratory illnesses like colds and flu are caused by contagious viral particles is scientifically unfounded. Clinical trials spanning a hundred years consistently show that people exposed to those with respiratory illness get sick no more often than those exposed to healthy individuals, proving contagion does not occur for acute respiratory illnesses.

2. Alternative Illness Mechanism: Respiratory illnesses result from internal equilibrium disruptions rather than external infectious agents. Like migraines or chest pain from angina, colds and flu occur when the body loses control of airway surface liquid regulation in the lungs, triggered by environmental changes, stress, poor sleep, or breathing through the mouth instead of the nose.

3. All Vaccines Are Harmful: Every vaccine throughout history, from the late 1700s to present, has been designed to harm rather than help people. Research by former pharmaceutical executives reveals that vaccines have never been intended to reduce disease but to sensitize people to foreign proteins, creating autoimmune responses and lifelong health problems.

4. Food Allergies Created by Design: The dramatic increase in food allergies since the 1980s results from deliberate inclusion of food proteins in vaccines. When tiny amounts of proteins from peanuts, milk, wheat, corn, beef, or chicken are injected twice about two weeks apart, people develop permanent, violent allergic reactions to those foods - a mechanism discovered by Charles Richet who won the Nobel Prize in 1902-1905.

5. Fraudulent Pandemic Declaration: The WHO declared a pandemic in March 2020 without any evidence of increased respiratory illness or deaths anywhere in the world. No emergency can legitimately be called without observable signs of that emergency, yet global health authorities manufactured a crisis using fraudulent PCR testing that was designed to produce false positives.

6. Digital ID Control System: A comprehensive digital identification system tied to vaccination status represents the ultimate tool of human enslavement. Once implemented, this system will control every transaction, movement, and basic life function through QR codes that can be invalidated for non-compliance with injection mandates or other behavioral requirements.

7. Financial System Takeover: Property rights laws have been secretly altered over 50-60 years so that people only hold “beneficial ownership” of their assets. During the planned massive financial crisis, senior creditors will legally seize all homes, pensions, and investments held through financial intermediaries, leaving most people with nothing overnight.

8. Climate Change Deception: Ice core data definitively proves that atmospheric CO2 levels change in response to temperature changes, not the reverse. Temperature increases always precede CO2 increases because warmer oceans release dissolved CO2, just as warm fizzy drinks lose their bubbles. The climate change narrative serves as another fear-based control mechanism by the same groups promoting pandemic fears.

9. Vehicle Surveillance and Control: Modern cars contain over 10 cameras monitoring drivers constantly, tracking eye movements, blink rates, and facial recognition. Combined with geofencing technology, these systems will prevent people from traveling outside designated zones like 15-minute cities, effectively imprisoning populations in their local areas while recording their every movement.

10. Global Coordinating Organizations: The same interconnected group of supranational organizations including the UN, WHO, World Economic Forum, Trilateral Commission, and Bilderberg Group orchestrate these control mechanisms. These groups have operated for decades with the stated goal of controlling global populations they view as “useless eaters” through coordinated campaigns of fear and technological oppression.

11. Resistance Through Non-Compliance: The most effective resistance strategy involves simply refusing to comply with authoritarian demands. Historical examples like 100,000 NHS workers successfully opposing injection mandates prove that coordinated non-compliance can defeat these systems. Authorities need mass compliance to implement their control grid, making individual and collective refusal the key to preserving freedom.

12. Knowledge Versus Belief: Most of what people accept as knowledge actually consists of things someone told them that they chose to believe, rather than direct personal experience and verification. This distinction becomes critical when evaluating official narratives about health, climate, and global events, as questioning the source and basis of our beliefs reveals the extent to which authorities have shaped public understanding through propaganda rather than evidence.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is Dr. Mike Yeadon’s professional background and why does he believe he’s been censored?

I am a lifetime research scientist who worked for 32 years in the pharmaceutical industry and biotech. My most senior positions were at FISA, where I was vice president and worldwide head of research in allergic and respiratory diseases. Since 2020, I have been speaking out against the fraudulent pandemic and the intentionally dangerous injections, and my experience has been to have been censored and smeared largely.

If you’ve not heard of me before, that’s the reason - censorship and smearing is the experience of people who try and tell you true things that the authorities don’t want you to hear. I’ve done over 300 video and audio interviews, and I’m more concerned than I was in 2020-21, unfortunately more certain of the tentative concerns I had then.

2. What does Yeadon claim about the intentional design of COVID injections?

I think and I’m well qualified to make this claim, probably better qualified than any other single person speaking out - they have been designed intentionally to injure, kill, and reduce fertility. Every medicine, every molecule and atom and constituent of every medicine is in there because somebody chose to put it in there hopefully for good reasons, but they put it in there for a purpose. When I spoke before, I could see multiple features in the so-called vaccines that were not necessary, even if I believed the lies about what I was being told about these things.

Even if you believe them, it would not be necessary to incorporate certain features about them. It’s not possible for the injections to be of help to anybody. It’s literally not possible. I never claimed it would do it to a lot of people or that it would be quick - I specifically remember saying I don’t think they want to risk injuring and killing too many people early on because people will spot it.

3. What is the EU digital ID scheme and how does it relate to vaccination status?

I came across a document from the EU called EU Vaccine Passport, and it’s a scheme that started in 2018. Bottom line is the EU Commission anticipates a future in which every EU citizen has a digital ID whose validity is governed by whether or not they’ve been injected with the latest mRNA based quote vaccine. So they anticipate regular injection for the rest of your life.

The idea is it’ll improve health and safety as you travel around, which is a lie. You being vaccinated doesn’t protect anybody. When have governments ever given a flying one about your health and safety? You must know that a claim that you must do something for your health and safety is what is called an excuse, an ostensible reason.

4. What are the two types of reasons authorities give for their actions according to Yeadon?

These people who are trying to take our lives away from us always use two things. They’ll tell you about something using the excuse, the ostensible reason. So in this case it’ll be you have to be jabbed to protect you from marauding viruses. The real reason is they want to make you ill and kill you. That is the truth.

It’s always two things - the ostensible reason and the real reason. The threats come because the real reason is what I’ve been telling you. If they tell you they won’t pay your benefits if you don’t sign up for Digital ID, why would they threaten you? Why would they punish you for not doing something that’s supposedly good for you?

5. What does Yeadon say about the existence of respiratory viruses?

I restrict my remarks to acute respiratory illnesses because that’s where I’ve done all of the work. I’ve read all the papers. There’s no scientific evidence for the existence of respiratory viruses. I know this. I’ve done the work now. I’ve studied all of the literature, the clinical side, and the cell culture side, and as soon as I did it’s so obvious to me that each of the so-called pillars of evidence are fraudulent.

I haven’t personally looked at every virus, but if you go and look at recordings by people like Stefan Lanka, Samantha and Mark Bailey, Andrew Kaufman, there are several brilliant people. I reached my own conclusion by doing the work in respiratory and allergy. I have to say I’m going to leave it to other people to do the work in their own fields.

6. How does Yeadon challenge the traditional understanding of how colds and flu are transmitted?

I was taught that colds and flu are caused by submicroscopic infective particles called viruses. That’s what I was told. They float around. You inhale one if you’re susceptible, you get a cough or you get a cold, whatever it is. And that model seemed okay. I didn’t work in the field, so I never examined it again until recently.

That has been tested in formal settings. A clinical trial would involve volunteers who have got colds or flu spending few hours in a room with a healthy person, and then the two people would go their separate ways. For a hundred years of these clinical experiments, the people who spent a few hours with the person with a cold or flu got colds and flu no more often than the people who spent a couple of hours in the room with a well person.

7. What clinical trial evidence does Yeadon present regarding contagion?

If contagion transmission was occurring, you would expect over time the people who spent a few hours with someone with a cold or flu would get colds and flu more often than the people who didn’t spend time in the room with a person with cold and flu. And they had matching controls - people spent time with someone who was perfectly well.

Contagion of acute respiratory illnesses does not happen. Many of you will protest and think, I’m certain I got it from my brother-in-law or I gave it to my workmates. Those observations are consistent with contagion, they’re not proof of it. There is another explanation and I don’t have the whole answer but I believe I’ve got a good alternative.

8. How does Yeadon explain what actually causes colds and flu if not viruses?

If you’re a person who gets headaches, especially a migraine, when you’ve got a migraine how often do you ask yourself I wonder who gave me that migraine? If you’re unfortunate enough to have angina, the next time you get pain in your chest, do you think I wonder who infected me with that angina? The headache and the chest pain result from things going awry inside you, equilibriums being lost inside you.

I believe as a respiratory expert that colds and flu are the result of a loss of normal equilibrium inside you. And so they occur from time to time if you go from cold to warm environments, dry to wet environments and vice versa, if you’re stressed, if you haven’t slept, if you’ve slept with your mouth open. Your nose is a fantastic filter, and I think those are the things that trigger colds.

9. What role does airway surface liquid play in respiratory illness according to Yeadon?

You may have heard statistics like the inside surface of your lungs if spread out flat is about the size of a tennis court. Every part of that internal surface is covered with a thin layer of liquid which has got little mucus in it. Imagine your body all day and all night for whole life has to regulate the thickness, the depth of that little layer of water.

If it’s too thick or if it’s too thin or if it dries out your lungs won’t work properly. But I think occasionally they do veer off course. Patches of your lung lose control of what’s called airway surface liquid, the wetness on the lining of bits of your lung. I think that’s what a cold is.

10. How does cystic fibrosis support Yeadon’s theory about respiratory illness?

You may know some people with cystic fibrosis, CF. It’s a very unpleasant disease that varies in severity. What’s the key problem in CF? It’s to do with regulation of the state of hydration of your lungs and also your gut to some extent. People who made adulthood with cystic fibrosis, not the most severe cases, what’s the most common thing that happens to them? They get cold very often.

They can’t regulate the airway surface liquid layer very well because the cystic fibrosis problem they’ve got - part of the machinery for regulating it is broken. When I thought of that, I thought, “Oh my word, that is why.” Your health excursion, getting worse and then getting better again, is very similar to the episode that some people with cystic fibrosis have because I think it’s fundamentally the same mechanism.

11. What does Yeadon claim about all vaccines throughout history?

I will credit the terrific work of two Americans, Sasha Latypova and a legal scholar called Katherine Watt. They write on Substack. They have uncovered the fact that vaccines have never been intended to reduce diseases or to help you. They have always been what I have determined the COVID shots to be, which is materials that harm you and do you no good.

All of them. I’m not saying they’re all as dangerous as COVID jabs, but none of them were good. Rather than trusting me, go and read the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, and then it’s up to you to decide. As a result of that I am proudly anti-vaccine of all kinds.

12. How do vaccines create food allergies according to Yeadon and his sources?

Can you remember a time, those of you who are over 60? Can you remember a time when you were young when very few people were allergic to peanuts and very few people were allergic to anything? What we discovered is that if you inject a person with a foreign protein like peanut oil, if you inject a person with tiny doses of that, especially if you do it two or three times, that person becomes fiercely allergic for life to peanuts.

Imagine if you were to inject a whey protein from milk in a tiny dose, so small that you probably wouldn’t even notice it on the ingredients list. If you injected that into your child a couple of times, when they grew up, they might end up allergic to milk and milk products and anything that’s got whey protein in it. These diabolical people have included components in the jabs that your children have been given that were designed to sensitize you to every single basic food item.

13. What is the mechanism behind vaccine-induced sensitization to foreign proteins?

A scientist called Charles Richet in 1902-1905 was given a Nobel Prize for discovery of this mechanism. If you give tiny doses of foreign protein into a person, separated by two weeks, they become violently and permanently allergic to that substance. Even if you touch it on the skin or put it just in your mouth, on your tongue, or certainly if you eat it, you’ve got a worse than evens chance of having an allergic response to it.

It’s exactly the same mechanism as I called out in 2020 about the COVID chapter. If you ask the human body to make a protein that doesn’t belong in you, a nonself protein, a so-called spike protein, your body will cause an autoimmune reaction. Your immune system will say what the hell is that and will attack it. So it’s like a failed organ transplant - it’s autoimmunity.

14. Who discovered the sensitization mechanism and when?

A scientist called Charles Richet something like that in 1902-1905 was given a Nobel Prize for discovery of this mechanism. If you give tiny doses of foreign protein into a person, separated by two weeks, they become violently and permanently allergic to that substance. Sasha Latypova noticed that a scientist had been given this Nobel Prize for discovering this mechanism.

She was probably perfectly poised to spot this. She was born in USSR and as she said in her fruity Russian, when I was young no one had allergies. When she came to America I think in the 80s it was like what gives, and so she discovered this. I have used these models in vitro in industry, and how did we achieve them? You administer foreign proteins twice about 14 days apart.

15. Why does Yeadon say there were fewer allergies when he was young?

Can you remember a time when you were young when very few people were allergic to peanuts and very few people were allergic to anything? Older folk like me probably can. I think like one in three people has some kind of allergy. They didn’t when I was young they didn’t. Sasha Latypova was born in USSR and when I was young no one had allergies.

All of those ingredients have been found in at least one of the vaccines on the vaccine schedule in America, and they’re pretty much global products. These people have sensitized you, those of you who’ve been vaccinated, to large amounts of the natural environment. I mean, how diabolical is that? They’ve designed vaccines to sensitize people to wheat, corn, beef, chicken, milk - every single basic food item.

16. What does Yeadon claim about the pandemic declaration and evidence of illness?

In order for an emergency to be declared, like a fire or like a shark approaching a public beach, before you would call out the fire engines, you’d probably be smelling smoke somewhere or a fire smoke alarm will go off. Before you would call shark alerts and get everybody off the beach, someone would have seen a fin or someone in a helicopter said they can see sharks approaching the beach.

That nice man at the WHO, Tedros, he doesn’t have foresight, he hasn’t got long range binoculars, he’s not got a time machine. In order to declare a pandemic, he has to have some evidence of that. Not just me but Dennis Rancourt in Canada and many other researchers have looked for signs of illness, respiratory illness which surely would be growing somewhere in a small way. There is nowhere in the world that you can find increased frequency of respiratory illness and respiratory deaths anywhere until after the WHO called a pandemic.

17. How does Yeadon explain the creation of the appearance of a pandemic?

They called a pandemic with no evidence of a pandemic because they were lying to you. Then they created the impression of a pandemic by misusing a test that doesn’t measure what it says - PCR. There’s literally what we had is a pandemic - a roll out of the test. It’s as simple as that. Increased number of cases everywhere was a pandemic of a roll out of a rubbish test.

It’s not a mistake. They knew it was rubbish. They designed it to be rubbish. They designed it to produce positives where there was no illness. And then when people died, they said, “Oh, they had COVID.” They literally did that. Medical procedures in care homes and hospitals led to people being killed.

18. What is David Rogers Webb’s contribution to understanding financial manipulation?

David Rogers Webb is my matching half in finance. He’s a retired hedge fund manager who discovered that the laws pertaining to private property rights have been altered over the last 50 or 60 years surreptitiously in every country on the planet. He has written a free book called The Great Taking, which is my gift to you.

I predict with great confidence that an event like 2008 the global financial crisis only a thousand times worse will occur and that will mean every country is bankrupt at the same time. All businesses would be bankrupt at the same time. The debt of all major countries has been deliberately piled on and escalated to the point where it’s obvious to all of us that the debts can never be repaid.

19. How have property rights laws been altered according to Webb?

When you think you own something, I invite you to look - if you’ve got an investment account, you will find now you won’t find any statements to do with ownership. You’ll only find the phrase beneficial owner. Beneficial ownership makes no difference most of the time. You can buy it and sell it, receive dividends and so on.

But the small print says in the event of a large enough default, all the financial intermediaries who owe money to the people they borrowed it from - in the event of a large enough default the senior secured creditors, the people at the top may seize the assets ever pledged as collateral by the layers below them. That includes your house, your pension, any stocks and shares you have in an account with an intermediary.

20. What does “beneficial ownership” mean and why is it significant?

Beneficial ownership makes no difference most of the time. You can buy it and sell it. Let’s say it’s shares, stocks, bonds. You can receive dividends and so on. But the small print says in the event of a large enough default all the financial intermediaries may seize assets. Basically, legal theft of all of your assets will occur, I think, within hours of a large enough financial crisis.

This has been tested in a major court in New York where one financial institution was both the custodian and acting on behalf of senior creditors. So it stole the assets of another of its clients and it went to court and it was found that they were legally able to do that. There’s no point you protesting that they haven’t told you they borrowed it and it’s not really theirs.

21. How will digital ID systems control people’s ability to make purchases?

Your digital ID will be the only thing that your governments, institutions, and anybody authorized by those holding power will recognize you through. So you won’t exist anymore. You’ll be replaced by a QR code. You are not a number, you’re an address to some resources, and that makes it particularly dangerous because those resources can be edited.

Let’s say you’ve gone to a supermarket, you want to buy a drink and a sandwich. You’ll beat them through and it’ll say how do you pay? And it’ll say present your digital ID. The cashless system won’t proceed until you show it your QR code, and if you’re not vaccinated and if that means your digital ID is not valid it will say sorry transaction refused - the merchant will not be able to sell you the product.

22. What happens if someone’s digital ID becomes invalid?

One of those fields for sure will be your vaccination status. Your digital ID will only remain valid if you comply with the conditions of validity. So one of them will be have you had your latest recommended or mandated jabs. The digital ID will lose validity unless you roll your sleeve up. You must see that’s designed to injure and I believe ultimately kill you.

If you said heretical words on the internet, you might find that your digital money doesn’t work. If you’re outside of your 15-minute zone and you’re not authorized to be, you will not be able to buy anything. You won’t be able to escape that because all your money will also be associated with your digital ID.

23. What is geofencing technology and how will it restrict movement?

You must have heard of 15-minute cities. Imagine your 15-minute city is a radius of say 3 miles from where you live. With these always on cars that are connected, what do you think will happen when your vehicle crosses the edge of that 15-minute boundary? When it is turned on, the vehicle will probably slow down. It probably won’t stop immediately, but it will be disabled.

It’ll go into limp mode, and you’ll only get into first and second gear. They’re not going to allow you to drive out of the 15-minute zone in a modern car. That’s called geofencing. I know personally somebody whose car was updated and when she got it back, she had to accept new terms and conditions that allowed the manufacturer and the authorities to activate geo fencing software in this car.

24. How does vehicle surveillance technology monitor drivers?

I recently had a hire car on holiday, which was brand new, and I hated it. The thing is full of surveillance technology. Those have on average over 10 cameras in the car, only a few of which are outside. Most of the cameras are facing inside and facing you. You are being recorded at all times that you’re driving.

One of them focuses on your eyes so that it’s checking whether you’re looking through the screen, whether you’re tired or not, if your blink rate slows. This is not to assist you. This is ultimately to ensure that you will not be able to control and drive your own car. If you try to cover your face with a mask, I suspect the car won’t start.

25. What does Yeadon say about the relationship between CO2 and global temperature?

There is no connection between CO2 in the air and the temperature of the surface. People say, “Oh, it’s a greenhouse gas.” We don’t live in a greenhouse. A greenhouse is a closed system. If you modify CO2 in the atmosphere, a pretty much open system, all that happens is the bits that are warm transfer their energy to other atoms and then they radiate them back out into space.

Climate change and diseases that pandemic were decided to be used by people concerned about population. They decided at the same time to frighten you with diseases and changes to climate. It’s the same group of people at the same time. There is no question that there is no significant change to the climate of the world since pre-industrial times.

26. What evidence from ice cores challenges mainstream climate theory?

The reason we know this is that there are ice cores from deep polar ice that have been looked at by several independent groups. What they all show is yes, temperature has modified over time. Atmospheric CO2 has modified over time. Here’s the important information: changes in temperature always preceded change in atmospheric CO2.

Atmospheric CO2 moves in response to the change in temperature. Warm water doesn’t hold as much CO2. The seas are big. There’s a lot of volume of the sea. So there is a lag. But after temperature of the air has warmed up, after a large lag, the sea warms as well and it releases some of its CO2. Everybody knows a fizzy drink loses its bubbles when it warms up.

27. Why does Yeadon oppose electric vehicle mandates?

The push for EVs is nothing at all to do with getting you into an EV. It’s to get you out of your internal combustion engine car. The EV Zero emission vehicle mandate requires automotive manufacturers to sell a higher and higher proportion of their total sales as EVs each year. The effect of this will be to destroy, to bankrupt and reduce the mass manufacturing conglomerates.

They’re not allowed to sell the number of cars we would like to buy, petrol and diesel, because they know that they’ll be fined £15,000 a car if they don’t sell 28% as EVs. They also can’t sell very many EVs because the European cars are a lot more expensive than the cheap Chinese imports. Someone is willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to manufacture cars at a loss in order to destroy the mass manufacturing capability of Europe.

28. What resistance strategies does Yeadon recommend?

If they tell you there’s another scary event and you need to go home and stay in, go out for a long walk. Go and find several friends and go for a long walk. If they want to frighten you with some mad pandemic that doesn’t happen, don’t be afraid. If they want to tell you to stay at home when it doesn’t suit you, go outside. If they insist you wear masks, don’t wear masks.

Do not accept any injection. Certainly not of these mRNA technologies. Do not sign up for digital ID. Try and stay healthy. Go and talk to real people. Give them a hug and eat good food, exercise, be out in the daylight, and we’ll be all right as long as enough of us do not comply.

29. Why does Yeadon refuse to sign up for digital ID despite potential consequences?

I made the bold statement, I’m not going to take on a digital ID. Some people have said, you will lose access to your money and your bank accounts. Do you know what? So be it. If I sign up for it, what’s going to happen is what I’ve outlined to you. Money’s not going to matter. One, they’ll steal it. And secondly, I don’t want to survive in a world in which I’m beeping my way into and out of shops.

I’m not going to live in that world. So, I’m just going to stop. The worse the punishment threatens brought upon me, the worse the retribution, the more sure you should be that this is a bad thing. It’s the last really important decision you will get to make if you sign up for it.

30. What does Yeadon mean when he says “you don’t need much courage when you’re not threatened”?

You need some courage now. I’m not frightened. I don’t look frightened because I’m not frightened. Everyone’s life comes to an end eventually. I don’t want it earlier than necessary. But if I do what I think these evil tyrants want me to do, the end of my free life has been reached.

I think we can defeat this if enough of us are reasonably brave. You don’t need to fight anybody. It would be pointless. The way to fight it is literally not to comply. Don’t sign up for digital ID. We will win if enough of us bottom up simply refuse to go along with their hairbrain plan.’

