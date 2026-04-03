Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Hegseth thinks he is in some kind of 1300 century crusade, kind of lunatic...like if this is US holy war....praying every minute...but so funny how these sexual abusers et al. find their inner Jesus when on stage

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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those who think Iran is not responding need look at this video as of today...https://x.com/TreyYingst/status/2039754286301598039?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2039754286301598039%7Ctwgr%5E3cfe1cd4d8f69a11348b2b1b3c55e3f2fceef6d5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F636981-iran-war-us-israel-trump%2F

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