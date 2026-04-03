UAE, Syria, Tunisia, and Morocco during the Easter holidays in response to the closure of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.”

“This decentralized, internet-based strategy poses particular risks in Western settings, where online radicalization can quickly transform into isolated acts of violence. The editorial’s timing and references to Jerusalem, persecution, and divine obligation align with religious symbolism surrounding Easter, a period often marked by large gatherings and heightened public visibility. Such timing increases the potential impact of any calls for action inspired by its message.”

ISIS calls on Muslims to ‘set fire to churches and synagogues’ around the world at Easter

The terror group issued a horrifying threat on Thursday.

‘In the latest edition of its al-Naba newspaper, the terrorists also reportedly called for attacks during the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began yesterday and ends next Thursday. The shocking warnings come after Israel closed the al-Aqsa Mosque in late February, with authorities extending the closure until mid-April.’

Please be on guard, protect yourself, situationally prepared, work with law enforcement as need be, make sure you are aware of your surroundings! Law enforcement and Secret Service must be heightened and all forms of security around POTUS Trump and family, his son Baron, FLOTUS, and on this religious holiday, I pray that the Lord grants POTUS Trump peace and clear headedness, safety, gracious mercy, grants him favor and clears his mind to make optimal decisions in these pressed urgent times, perilous. I pray a deal is made now to end this blood shed and war Israel Iran USA and that our troops are kept safe and come home, that no innocent Iranian, American, or Israeli is harmed or killed. No more!

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