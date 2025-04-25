Checked IDs to Target Non-Muslims”; good reporting by GWP.

So how should a nation, a society react to this? What is your opinion?

POTUS Trump reacts appropriately, and I thank him for that! He knows it’s ONLY a matter of time before a Bataclan type terror attack or two will happen in USA. The wolf is not only AT the door, but the wolf is inside the house. Plotting. Terror cells are inside the USA and Obama, Bush, Biden et al. played a role in facilitating their entry.

‘On Tuesday, a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India, left at least 28 dead with dozens injured, many in serious condition.

According to police sources, at least four gunmen fired indiscriminately at tourists at close range. The terrorists also allegedly checked IDs to target non-Muslims.’