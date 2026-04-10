Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Tucker reported the Hezbollah do not operate out of Beirut. So this is genocide of the first degree.

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6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

There's been a lot of concern over Israel's devastating bombing of Beirut and those poor Lebanese civilians (hundreds dead, many Christians, Hezbollah nowhere in sight—genocide of the first degree, many say). It's all so very shocking, isn't it? But let's cut the performative outrage: Israel isn't doing a single thing the USA wouldn't—or hasn't—done with a smile and a PowerPoint. They're just acting like Americans, full stop.

Exhibit A: Rex Heuermann, the Long Island Serial Killer who just pleaded guilty this week to seven murders (and copped to an eighth for good measure). Architect by day, suburban dad by all appearances, and in his spare time? A guy who sat down at his computer around 2000–2002 and typed up a literal planning document—a Word doc blueprint titled something like "HK 2002-04." It's a masterpiece of American ingenuity: columns for PROBLEMS (DNA, tire marks, blood stains, fingerprints—mustn't leave a trace), SUPPLIES (rope, cord, saws, cutting tools, hair nets, medical gloves, police scanner), DS (dump sites, carefully scouted), and TRG (targets, of course). Then it gets into the real Yankee craftsmanship: PRE-PREP (recon the pick-up zone, check cameras, weather), PREP (staging area, holding area, "BUILD TABLE," "CROSS BAR," "HARD POINT" for suspension bondage so you can prolong the "play time"), and POST-EVENT cleanup. Meticulous. Compartmentalized. Sadistic efficiency dressed up as professional planning.

That's not some outlier freak— that's the natural American character, distilled.

Americans love a guy who lives the double life: church on Sunday, body disposal manual on Monday. Cold-eyed calculation, zero regard for the collateral (those women were just "targets," after all), and a spreadsheet mentality that treats human suffering like a logistics problem to optimize. Heuermann didn't rage-kill; he **engineered** it, the same way the U.S. government engineers sanctions, drone strikes, and "precision" campaigns that somehow always vaporize a few apartment blocks full of kids.

Israel's doing exactly that—mapping targets, weighing "problems" like civilian optics, stocking the supplies (American-made munitions, natch), and executing with that same detached precision while the world clutches pearls. No different from how the U.S. has always operated: declare the mission righteous, bury the mess under "national security," and go back to brunch. If anything, Tel Aviv's just a diligent student of the American master class.  Hypocrisy, thy name is the Stars and Stripes.

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