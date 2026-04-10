I am saying on surface blush, on balance, the bombing results we are seeing from Israel’s bombing of Lebanon is very troubling and one can argue is wrong….

I am no military person, and there are things I do not know, but you cannot be killing innocent residential dwelling people…something is wrong with this.

Tucker says not one dollar from USA tax-payer must go to Israel. What is your view? Tucker says not one more piece of military arms go to Israel…what is your view?

I am interested in your views. Let us debate. No adversarial relationships or debates. Let us discuss this for we want USA to win, to lead, to be the greatest nation. We must act always in what is in the interests of USA. First.

They have bombed residential civilian populations, apartment buildings, and yes we will be told some terrorists are inside the residential areas, and we have to believe the intel, but do we kill innocent people as part of this? indiscriminately? Can Trump get Israel to stop the bombing? seems this war and bombing is lost, we lost, it is a pure catastrophic failure for the USA, Trump was very very wrong here, and we lost, and I care deeply for the United States, and this is going bad bad bad, and we need to pull out, USA needs to pull out now, bring our precious troops home now to safety!

USA’s intelligence repeatedly said as did Tulsi, that Iran had no nuclear weapons…did not have a nuclear weapon, did not exist….and that Iran was not an imminent threat to USA. So how then did we get here? How could we bomb another nation when there was no threat and how could we join another nation bombing a third nation? Where it is clear now we have and had different goals. Two nations with different goals bombing a 3rd nation…has this ever been done? I want Israel to be safe, as Iran and as all other nations. I do not want Israel ever attacked. By anyone, any nation. Yet there are rules for how we operate globally and among nations.

Kent and via Tucker asks a troubling question: why was the Butler investigation about the assassination attempt on POTUS Trump closed before it investigated certain aspects? I do not know but Joe Kent knew things and raised this on Tucker. No one had higher security clearance than he. Joe Kent seems to speculate that there were others acting that day besides the known shooter. What? That there could have been others. What does Kent know? This is very provocative. How is that linked? Why did Tucker raise this now?

America has not won any war it entered since WW II. Period. We lost all. Moreover, this bombing of Iran is among the worst for we can see Iran did not attack the USA and all intel said it was not an imminent threat to USA and had no nuclear weapons. None. Why then did we bomb Iran and join Israel in bombing Israel?

Was America bamboozled into the bombing of Iran? Trump? How could Trump be led into this devastating mistake? America cannot win this against Iran. Could not and cannot. We will lose much more. USA was not attacked. How did we get here? I stand by Trump, support him, yet I have to ask, how could Trump make such a catastrophic military policy mistake that has now costed us billions $$, costed us lives of our soldiers, costed us blood and treasure, damaged our alliances globally, isolated USA, showed some weaknesses in our Air Force etc. in the field we did not prior know existed…innocent children bombed in Minab Iran and killed, double-tapped killed when some were alive in the hallways calling out for parents, killed by double-tap dry-drunk sexual pervert abuser DIVA whiskey Pete Hegseth…did Hegseth deliberately order the double-tap killing of the children? of the first responders on the Iranian bridge? of the boats in the Caribbean? should Trump now fire this drunk? and who heads our DoD as SECDEF…

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