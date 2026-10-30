of Epstein and the cover-up by Trump’s Justice under Pom Pom Pam Bambi queen, that Trump et al. would play a game of deceit on the nation knowing his own pals are likely very guilty of raping, sodomizing, fucking little under-aged girls with braces, note I have said Trump has done some catastrophic polices that have costed Americans e.g. the deadly OWS lockdowns, the deadly Iran war lost 25 soldiers, billions in assets but he IMO did not interfere with no little girls, the catastrophic ICE shooting of 2 Americans call them what you wish, this is and was insane and Trump had that nut job hair extensions stolen 220 million tax payer money extensions queen who was outfitting DHS planes with beds and IMO could only be for sexual exploits…unless she planned to give the illegals who were being deported beds to sleep in…the crypto meme coin grift and graft of those in Trump’s orbit, as Americans suffer unable to make ends meet, the crime, the exploding national debt no 40 trillions where Trump has added more debt than any other POTUS…having that sperminator racist Musk all up in the government when he was elected to nothing and has survived and enriched on US tax payer government contracts…destroyed lives with his DOGE madness as he spreads sperm to any woman will to sell her womb…to him…

Trump’s incessant praise of OWS lockdowns having saved lives when all it did was suffer Americans and kill, saying his warp speed mRNA vaccine saved millions when all it did was kill, cause cancer, mental illness, paralysis, heart destruction, when we have RFK Jr. appointing a grifter Malone to ACIP in our face, as if these inept clowns do not even care of optics. the destruction of GAZA and these Trump insider orbit waiting now to cash in and build condos…likely same in Greenland, like want same in Cuba…do these people think we are stupid? Cuba has the most beautiful beaches in the world and people…this is pure grift and graft…we want our hands on other people’s stuff…like how radical medieval barbarian 6th century islamist conquer by breeding you out (our western reproductive rate being 1.4 when we need 2.5 kids to replace population and theirs being 2 and they breeding 11 at a time), we the west conquer you by creating mischief, over throwing governments, not leaving it to the local populations, no no, once we cannot vouch for the ‘predictability’ of supply of your stuff that we want, your rulers must go….CIA styling…

bombing you and taking your stuff in the name of national security…and we sit back. we have the entire Republican congress and Senate who no one but Massie stood his ground…just bobble head failures, failed the American peoples, staffing an entire cabinet then firing half, with moronic stupid, inept, clownish FOX news weather people…I mean there is nothing to laugh about, just cry. we have a drunkard, a real drunkard heading our military who is also a bona fide rapist commanding 300,000 US female soldiers and the Republicans saw it fit to approve him in his hearing. a drunkard AWOL on the job FBI Director…imagine that…burning through 50% of our precious munitions on a failed Iran war, our Patriots, THAADs, interceptors etc. where we USA now vulnerable…this is the very military, capitol hill hearings saying this…

House Republicans are privately discussing not just if they’ll lose their majority, but by how many seats. Imperiled GOP incumbents in once safe districts have been begging party leaders for more money in the final few days to stem the bleeding, according to six people involved in internal conversations, granted anonymity to discuss them. Senate Republicans have found new cause to worry about contests in Ohio, Kansas and other red states.