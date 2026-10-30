Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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sorry to say and I hate this but Trumpism is over, a bubble has burst and it is driven by the grift we have seen, it is too in your face, no caring for the suffering American.

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