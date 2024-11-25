It is a GAME, it's all a game, the COVID scam fraud, the MALONE et al. mRNA shot, all of it & what has been done since; a deadly game! they WILL do nothing about it, will FIX nothing! we are
being CONNED! only Trump can fix this, only RFK Jr. can fix this, ONLY us can fix this! We!...no one else is coming to save us! Look around, do you understand the GAME? mRNA shots are here to stay,
ONLY we can stop it! We the people! Look around, they still seek money, power, control, depopulate, kill us…
no one is going to help us but us!
Are you still in the fight? If not, we are ROME in decline and the unthinkable is about to happen. The victories in the election mean nothing if the SWAMP has taken over.
I am. In.
The fight. To stop mRNA technology gene vaccine.
Why? They are coming with fraud PCR-manufactured over-cycled false-positive avian bird flu…a non-pandemic, but we will be locked down again with now ‘focused protection’ when none is needed, and with ‘new and improved’ Malone Bancel et al. ‘adjusted’ mRNA gene vaccine for bird flu. With updated EUA given by the improved FDA.
The swamp is back in town.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gloves are off Doc. No mercy for them. I just started into Dr. Ana Mihalcea's twin volumes "TRANSHUMAN...The Real Covid 19 Agenda"...fresh off the press. It is necessary reading for all who wish to understand WHY THEY ARE KILLING US AND OUR CHILDREN. The transhuman crowd hate God, AND and God's children. They believe they can do better than God can, even though they do not believe in God. They aspire to govern the entire Earth with their sick ideas, and have no care for real people...they want us to be either part machine, part computer, always subservient, never to be questioning their "wisdom"...or they want us dead. It is that simple. GLOVES ARE OFF...SATAN WILL NOT WIN. The globalists are ANTI-CHRIST, and do not respect the terms of the Constitution or the Charter, as "nations UNDER GOD" do not comport with their evil plans to become "gods" themselves. We are at war. The globalists are the enemy, represented by the CEO's, mayors and councils that support their sick agendas, ESG, DEI, GLOBAL WARMING, GENDER AFFIRMATION, TRANSHUMANISM, 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION, AGENDA 2030, BUILD BACK BETTER...etc, ad nauseum. Fight and never give up. Say NO. Trust in Jesus, maintain your testimony, and endure unto the end.
Dr. David Martin has been fighting for us and has discovered tons of information about the MRNA Jabs. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai has also stood up to big pharma on our behalf and he has been educating people on how to defend themselves against the swarm!!