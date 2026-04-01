Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Rust's avatar
Rust
5d

This is being so twisted in the reporting. Bottom line is that all they have to analyze is a fragment which cannot be "conclusively" linked to the rifle Robinson used.

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
5d

It's all so suspect, but why did Robinson confess?

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