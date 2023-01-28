It is FREE, the information is too valuable & must be shared; some of us fighting the COVID tyranny were cancelled & your support is very helpful; I have reduced yearly subscription to $29.99
but it will remain free to all & thank you for your loyalty and reading my substack and commenting; please share it for the key is for societies to be informed for balanced decision making
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I make $12,000 a year for 33 hours a week. I just don’t have it to give. Love your work though!
Thank you Dr. Alexander.