Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4h

So Trump has declared an economic war against Iran. Hmmm ...

You know what you do (if you are able) when you've lost a military war?

You declare an *economic* war!

By Trump & Gang's economic actions against Iran, they've all but openly admitted "WE LOST!"

But, of course, those of us honest enough to speak truth already knew this - THE US LOST!!

I myself stated on Day # 1 -- 28 FEB 2026 - that without nukes the US could NEVER win against Iran.

Yet, the non-stop lies continue -- Trump *still* gaslights the world with his BS that "the US won".

The rest is history.

Now we watch some more, while the present administration continues on its wave of plundering.

By the way, in case you're wondering: **NO**, the US will NOT defeat Iran economically, either.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5h

POTUS Trump deserves praise for ordering American flags to be lowered to half-staff for one week in memory of Dolly Parton. Vale Dolly!

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