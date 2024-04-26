Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS, what have you done? What say you on the 16,000 illegals each day that are allowed into the US? Why are Republicans facilitating the mass illegal invasion of America? Cui bono?

If Trump does not close the border for several years on re-election, and instantly move to mass deport all the illegals, all, even under Obama, all under Biden, then America is done! Closing the border fails with no mass deportation. Mass deportation with no border closure fails.

Closing the border must have sine qua non mass deportation.