from Prime Ministers to Presidents to MPs to congresspersons to rich high society people…

Did Bill Clinton as a sitting POTUS fuck little under-aged pre-pubescent girls? raped them? Did Bill Gates fuck little girls, raped them? Who in Trump 1.0? Biden’s administration? Biden? Hunter? Who now sitting in Trump 2.0? Who from Obama’s administration? Bush Jr.? The funny thing is I could see any and all of these types of peoples raping and sodomizing little children, they turned out to be so sick and freakish, but not Obama…as much as I detest his politics and what he did to USA…you could tell these sick monsters. He was into different freak, like islamization of USA with high-risk radical islamists e.g. Tashfeen Malik type.

Back to Epstein. Thank you ANW for sharing.

Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge (Brandon Smith piece) is again out front with this piece ‘Is It Time To Reopen The Franklin Child Prostitution Case After Epstein Revelations?’ Is It Time To Reopen The Franklin Child Prostitution Case After Epstein Revelations? | ZeroHedge

but ‘it’s time to acknowledge the fact that ritual child abuse has been happening in the shadows, in dark and grotesque places, for many decades and long before Epstein.’ In America, in DC, in high-level places among rich well-known people…who use their positions and their ‘club’ to evade justice’…but ‘His (Epstein) island is only one of many elitist retreats where such evils are practiced. Esptein was merely a middle-man in a much larger network of pedophiles and luciferians that have operated with impunity for generations.’

‘Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

The seriousness of a conspiracy can often be quantified by the amount of energy the establishment expends trying to bury it. Consider for a moment the fact that Jeffery Epstein’s monstrous club of elites faced near zero mainstream exposure for over 20 years, despite his arrest for human trafficking in 2006.

Think about the level of political and media interference, the highly organized propaganda, the targeted attacks against conspiracy researchers – Think about the amount of money and time that was expended just to shut us up and convince the public the Epstein situation was “overblown”.

The revelations of the “Lolita Express” and the flights to Little Saint James Island are nothing compared to what we now find in the millions of documents released in the past month. Hints of rape, torture, possible murder, and even cannibalism are present in the coded (and not so coded) language of Epstein’s emails. And, if the revelations of “Pizzagate” and the John Podesta emails are correct, then many of the horrors committed on Epstein’s Island involved young children.

As I noted in my last article, Epstein’s private emails contain coded references to “pizza” (an FBI confirmed code used by pedophiles to describe young boys) over 900 times. They mention “jerky” over 380 times, including mentions of “freezing jerky”, “walking” jerky from one location to another, and getting jerky tested in a lab for “safety”.

The establishment machine is going into panic mode, once again trying to obcure the darker aspects of the Epstein files as “conspiracy theory” and “moral panic”. There is a clear attempt being made to mitigate and run damage control.

In other words, the elites are willing to give up the fight on the issue of underage sex trafficking. They know that the abuse of teens will not trigger enough outrage to get them killed by mobs of angry citizens. However, they are DESPERATE to silence any discussion on the abuse of very young children including babies. They will do anything to prevent the investigation from escalating to issues of cannibalism and occultism.

As long as the public thinks it was all about rich and powerful perverts getting their jollies with 16 and 17-year-old girls, the elites think they can weather the storm. After all, in most states the age of consent is 16. They might even be able to convince a large percentage of the populace that those girls did those things “of their own free will.”

I can already see them generating the spin in the event that any of the perpetrators actually go to trial. By the time it’s over, people will be questioning if anything criminal happened at all? That’s how the system works. It demands that the public ignore the obvious and wait for official confirmation of guilt, which rarely ever comes when oligarchs are involved.

I would continue to warn people NOT to put too much hope in the notion that any of the Epstein suspects will face legitimate legal consequences. Just look at how many corrupt judges we have encountered in the US when it comes to the immigration issue. Now imagine the army of left wing judges that will slither out of the woodwork to protect Epstein’s clients.

The Epstein case does not represent a silver bullet for eliminating the elites and their cabal, but it does represent a moment of mass awakening that cannot be stopped. Never before have conspiracy analysts been so close to exposing the reality of the “New World Order” to the normies. It creates a pathway to other opportunities, including reopening conspiracy events that were buried by the establishment a long time ago.

One such conspiracy of evil from the past stands out to me as directly related to the Epstein case, and I think it should be reexamined in light of the release of the Epstein files.

The Franklin Child Prostitution Case

In Omaha, Nebraska in the 1980s, a child sex abuse scandal was uncovered which involved high profile politicians and business moguls. The central figure, Lawrence King Jr, was a GOP favorite and the manager of the Franklin Federal Credit Union, an institution which would eventually be caught up in an embezzlement investigation.

He was accused of hosting lavish parties where minors were sexually abused and ritual occultism was practiced.

Victims, often from foster care or a regional Boys Town orphanage, alleged they were tricked into recruitment, then flown to locations like Washington, D.C. for exploitation by high-ranking individuals, including politicians, businessmen, and law enforcement. Key accusers included Alisha Owen, Paul Bonacci, and Troy Boner. They claimed the existence of an elitist network engaged in ritualistic practices, drug use, and coercion.

The accusers faced extreme pressure to recant. Alisha Owen was imprisoned for “perjury” by a grand jury – She never recanted her story. Troy Boner recanted due to threats of legal ramifications, then returned to assert that everything he originally said was true after the untimely death of investigator Gary Candori. Boner died mysteriously at the age of 36 in Texas in 2003 with no public information on the cause.

Paul Bonacci would go on to win a civil case against Lawrence King and received a $1 million default judgment for child abuse. King failed to defend the case and the judge found Bonacci’s claims to be credible.

Gary Caradori, a private investigator hired in August 1989 by the Nebraska Legislature’s special “Franklin Committee” to look into evidence of child exploitation, conducted extensive interviews. He gathered over 21 hours of videotaped testimony from alleged victims like Alisha Owen, Paul Bonacci, and others. He uncovered what he described as breakthrough evidence, including photographs and leads implicating prominent individuals.

In 1990, Candori died along with his 8-year-old son while flying his single engine plane over Illinois. The plane reportedly “disintegrated in mid-air” and the wreckage was found strewn across a field near Ashton in Lee County. The FAA ultimately ruled that the incident was “accidental.”

The Buried Documentary

In 1993 a 60 minute documentary called “Conspiracy Of Silence” was produced by a UK company called Yorkshire Television for the Discovery Channel. The production focused on the investigations of John Decamp, a US Army Captain, lawyer and former aide to CIA Director William Colby (who also mysteriously died by “drowning” in the Wicomico river near his home in 1996).

Decamp was a Republican legislator in Nebraska at the time the Franklin case broke. He asserted that the claims of abuse were true, and that the politicians involved had ties to the Iran/Contra drug running scandal.

He also named five prominent local officials and businessmen, including:

Harold Andersen: Publisher of the Omaha World-Herald newspaper (frequently cited as central to the alleged cover-up; DeCamp accused the paper of bias and suppression).

Alan Baer: A wealthy Omaha businessman (indicted on pandering charges in 1990 related to the scandal, though not directly for child abuse; he pleaded to lesser charges).

Robert Wadman: Former Omaha Police Chief (accused in victim testimonies of involvement; he denied it and sued over the claims).

Peter Citron: A former World-Herald columnist (convicted in 1990 on separate child sexual assault charges; linked in allegations to the network).

Lawrence E. “Larry” King Jr.: The Franklin Credit Union manager (central figure; convicted on financial embezzlement but never on abuse charges).

These figures were named for alleged involvement in procuring child victims for political elites in Washington DC, or for covering up the crimes.

The Discovery documentary focused on this thread as well as interviews with the victims, then outlined the government and media suppression campaign that was used to threaten them. It was set to air in May of 1994, but it was abruptly pulled weeks before broadcast, apparently due to pressure from political officials in the US. All master copies were ordered destroyed.

The only reason we know about its existence is because some anonymous hero released a rough edit to a lawyer involved in the case. The full documentary can be VIEWED HERE.

The suppression of this documentary is clear evidence of a conspiracy. At the time, the majority of accusations surrounding the Franklin case were dismissed by the media as “Satanic Panic.” This is a narrative that has also been used to dismiss the darker crimes behind the Epstein case and others. It is time to crush this lie and expose these people for what they truly are.

Furthermore, it’s time to acknowledge the fact that ritual child abuse has been happening in the shadows, in dark and grotesque places, for many decades and long before Epstein. His island is only one of many elitist retreats where such evils are practiced. Esptein was merely a middle-man in a much larger network of pedophiles and luciferians that have operated with impunity for generations.’

