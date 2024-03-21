We locked down and closed schools etc. using a PCR process where the powers at be, the Fauci etc. knew it was there and all of it was a lie, COVID was a 100% lie, to spook Trump, get him to bite and lock down the greatest economy the USA ever had. He in essence, destroyed his own re-election and Presidency, by falling for it. He trusted and believed them. I do not blame him. I want all hung, or killed by firing squad, executed, after courts and judges and juries show us clearly, they were malevolent and caused deaths wrongfully. But what I wrote happened. We detected something and said you were positive when 95% were not and whatever it was, was always circulating. COVID was a 95% false-positive PCR-manufactured asymptomatic transmission lie of a non-pandemic. It was never a pandemic, there NEVER was a pandemic. All of it was made up.