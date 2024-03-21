It is NOT that COVID was deliberately LEAKED in 2020 to allow for mail-in ballots etc. and engage in a failed response, no, the story is it was DETECTED in 2020; something was DETECTED in 2020 using
a false-positive over-cycled PCR process...it was there, always there, we just detected it to topple Trump, yes, using mail-ins and stolen votes, but by the deadly lockdowns that hurt him too at polls
We locked down and closed schools etc. using a PCR process where the powers at be, the Fauci etc. knew it was there and all of it was a lie, COVID was a 100% lie, to spook Trump, get him to bite and lock down the greatest economy the USA ever had. He in essence, destroyed his own re-election and Presidency, by falling for it. He trusted and believed them. I do not blame him. I want all hung, or killed by firing squad, executed, after courts and judges and juries show us clearly, they were malevolent and caused deaths wrongfully. But what I wrote happened. We detected something and said you were positive when 95% were not and whatever it was, was always circulating. COVID was a 95% false-positive PCR-manufactured asymptomatic transmission lie of a non-pandemic. It was never a pandemic, there NEVER was a pandemic. All of it was made up.
Trump's covid response did not hurt Trump.
Trump gained 11 million votes in 2020.
Repeating the same thing over and over won't make it truth.
The election was stolen. The numbers don't add up.
I'll keep saying it, 168 million registered voters with a voter turnout of 67%. That comes to 112 million legal votes, but somehow there were 155 million ballets counted.
Trump won 84% of all the counties in the country and he won 18 out of 19 bellwether counties.
It's impossible that traitor biden got 81 million votes...
Why did the polling stations all close down on election night at the same time?
It's unfair to say that Trump "fell for" the Covid hoax because he went along with Fauci, Birx, Collins, . . . pretty much everyone in the national public health organizations. If Trump had dared to challenge the Public Health / WHO / Big Pharma cabal, the media would have gone into a planned hysterical frenzy the likes of which we have never seen. It would have been "Trump wants Americans dead! Trump and Putin are colluding on a genocide!! Russia Russia!!!" The media and Trump's political opponents might have whipped up the frenzy to the point of impeachment and removal from office. Trump was backed into a corner that was years in the planning and execution. Trump's biggest failure is continuing to defend the toxic Covid injections.