Yes, we have too much debt and must address this. But we being the globe’s largest consumer, it is underpinned by debt. China buys and supports our debt and is the largest producer and we buy it. We cannot go on this way and Trump seeks to fix all this.

But how? As we have 4 to 5 globe wars constantly bubbling at all times.

Trump means well! He loves USA and his peoples. He wants to fix things. For tomorrow. This is my experience in what I know and saw while a senior advisor at HHS in the Secretary’s/A Secretary’s office.

But the manner his administration has gone about things is VOLATILE, haphazard, lurching, uneven and in many instances not well thought out as to implications and importantly, seem dispassionate and lacks compassion etc. and is tearing at the social fabric…they send idiots in Justice Department into courts who it is clear never argued law in a court room…this is why they are repeatedly being slapped up the head silly. Idiots. Embarrassing Trump and they are writing EOs all wrong. Idiots again.

I write bluntly, how I think, I do not cup POTUS Trumps stones like many you see around him, nor lather him or wash his balls, I want him to succeed, to be safe, to soar, to be on Rushmore…I am not a bobblehead idiot in his cabinet (save Rubio, Homan etc.) seeking a job and sucking up to be in the Palm Beach crew who are IMO often are crooks…many made their coin not via above board legal means yet today pontificate ex catherdra to hard working blue collar, fly over country hard working tax paying factory assembly line American workers. Putting them out of jobs. Where do you think this will end? The Republicans will be destroyed in mid terms and in 2028.

He means well, I still trust him and support him, but he has problems with his team, some are undercutting, some have outright failed him, his agenda, many are inept for really are a LOYAL bunch (not really, many are ‘just comes’ suck ups to get jobs and camera) but are purely inept and stupid…better they do remain silent in the cabinet meets.

I pray POTUS Trump gets the right answers, prays, trusts, and gets best outcomes for then America benefits. I am no longer MAGA, not even baby MAGA, I am off that madness for it is a non-questioning madness, mindless even that has TDS too alike the left…I am now a social libertarian conservative…a social conservative…I do not want BIG government in my bedroom but do see and know the potent role of government in some good way…trusting in the almighty God…daily…my family…

MAGA needs to calm down and return to sanity! For in a way, they are pulling and driving Trump in the wrong direction. He needs to win hearts and minds of ALL America, not just MAGA. There must be benefits for all sides, all Americans…this is being lost now. POTUS Trump must re-assert his good self, and lead, not let the MAGA nutjobs in his cabinet and inner circle drive it and destroy his legacy and Presidency.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)