It is not whether Trump (45) WILL win the Presidency, that is BOOKED, baked in now, we will get him to November 3rd 2024 & he WILL win; our crisis is getting him to January 20th 2025; they will kill
him if they could, he is best option & IMO will fix America, we need him to finish the job & punish wrong; but again, Nov 3rd victory is booked, our battle is to get him to Jan 20th 2025 to swear in
this is where we as a people, we must walk with him and protect him…all the way, get him to that bible…and then protect him the next 4…you can rest assured I will be there to cover him…this battle for me is for my kids and grand kids…the world we will leave and they will see the fruits but we need Trump one more time to clean it up and set the stage for bright tomorrow…our battle is to prevent them from killing him for they will do all they could do to stop him…from serving…election they cannot stop at this time…
so we got to help him get to serve…not the election, its to get him to that bible…those 2 months after the win…they will do all to hurt him…we must protect him.
we need Edith and Eddy to one more time, put your tools down November 3rd, 2024, leave the coal mine, leave the steel mill, stop the trucks, just for a few hours and come to the polls, march there…one more time…please bet on him again…please set your tools down and come vote…we have a nation to save…one more time.
America, the world needs you!
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It is not whether Trump (45) WILL win the Presidency, that is BOOKED, baked in now, we will get him to November 3rd 2024 & he WILL win; our crisis is getting him to January 20th 2025; they will kill
I have "No Doubts Trump" CAN clean house and restore a DECENT economy. However, we have so many Bleeding Hearts that somehow think Obama needs to rip them off more. It is time to to take a stand!!
BE READY!!!! EVERY CROOKED SCAM AND LIE WILL BE USED AGAIN IN THIS ELECTION!! Are YOU going to be awake , SCARED or Asleep this time???
Pray for our country, pray for President Trump.