this is where we as a people, we must walk with him and protect him…all the way, get him to that bible…and then protect him the next 4…you can rest assured I will be there to cover him…this battle for me is for my kids and grand kids…the world we will leave and they will see the fruits but we need Trump one more time to clean it up and set the stage for bright tomorrow…our battle is to prevent them from killing him for they will do all they could do to stop him…from serving…election they cannot stop at this time…

so we got to help him get to serve…not the election, its to get him to that bible…those 2 months after the win…they will do all to hurt him…we must protect him.

we need Edith and Eddy to one more time, put your tools down November 3rd, 2024, leave the coal mine, leave the steel mill, stop the trucks, just for a few hours and come to the polls, march there…one more time…please bet on him again…please set your tools down and come vote…we have a nation to save…one more time.

America, the world needs you!