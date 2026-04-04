Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
2d

it is my understanding that the ballroom is being funded with private donations, not taxpayer money.

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11 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Frank B. ANDERSON's avatar
Frank B. ANDERSON
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So many enemies within! Used to be it was America against the evil nations, now, it America against the Democrat, Sociakists and evil nations! The enemy has grown to half of America against itself! All those immigrants who came to America for freedom, have used it against us!

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