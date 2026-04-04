"It is NOT your house"!; Republican federal judge stops Trump in his tracks, stops the White House ballroom: “I have concluded that the National Trust is likely to succeed on the merits because no
statute comes close to giving President the authority he claims to have,” Leon wrote." "Judge rules that White House ballroom construction 'has to stop!' '“The President of the United States is the
steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Judge Richard Leon wrote.
Suggests to me that congress has a major role in this, must authorize this!
IMO, this is a waste of tax-payer money! Your view?
I see Trump’s eye to beautify things and thank him for this, but not this. waste of money. to much poverty in the nation that needs to be addressed. Not this.
Top and bottom photo is of the same man, Howard Lutnick.
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it is my understanding that the ballroom is being funded with private donations, not taxpayer money.
So many enemies within! Used to be it was America against the evil nations, now, it America against the Democrat, Sociakists and evil nations! The enemy has grown to half of America against itself! All those immigrants who came to America for freedom, have used it against us!