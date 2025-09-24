U.S. Military Buildup in Caribbean Signals Broader Campaign Against Venezuela

The U.S. military strikes this month on three boats that Trump administration officials have asserted were smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea have cast a spotlight on the sizable naval armada and aerial fleet of spy aircraft the Pentagon has dispatched to the region in what it says is a counternarcotics and counterterrorism

list, all you who took drugs out of Venezuela et al. for all these years, you be coming to USA soon, soon enough at Sam’s date of choosing, you will be court marshalled on US soil…booked, USA knows where each of you are…in Trinidad, Jamaica et al…all you who transshipped drugs from Latin America e.g. Venezuela etc. for 2 decades, selling cloth off a bike one day, then bigshot drug lord the next in Trinidad etc.…I warn you, there are drones over you as you sleep…they will come for you! Trump is not fooling around. Some talk of Venezuelan regime change, I do not know, beyond my pay grade. Some say Trump is pushing Maduro to make a wrong move to then be punished etc. I do not know again. Some say plans already on tap. I do not know. I am no military man. Some say it is about changing Venezuelan behavior or regime change, one of them, I do not know. Some say Trump going to shoot many more boats out of the Caribbean waters. Some say planes will land and render some drug lords to USA in time, I do not know. I do know if Trump decides to clean up the drug trade coming out of and across the Caribbean, I suggest you do not even take a pleasure cruise, it may be your last.

I do not know. However, I do know Venezuela roughly ~ threatened Trinidad and Guyana etc. when US bombed the first drug boat and intimating that any move by US to invade Venezuela will meet with Venezuela attacking the Caribbean islands. So I ask Venezuela, in which sane world will USA sit by and allow this? I support and praise Trump hard line. On this.