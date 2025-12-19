Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

patrick.net/memes
just now

We need vastly expanded concealed carry permits to stop Muslims before the murder innocent people yet again:

https://patrick.net/post/1313874/2018-02-17-2nd-amendment-discussion?start=1535#comment-2232030

We also need an absolute ban on allowing any Muslim into America, because Islam _demands_ that all Muslims overthrow their secular governments and install sharia law instead, murdering all those who resist.

Luc Lelievre
3m

Agree. However, the judiciary is also accountable for this issue.

