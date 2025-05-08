Children have near zero risk, and this was always the case. We can find none, not one, healthy child, US child, across the 5 years of the fraud PCR-manufactured fake non-pandemic, who got exposed, who got severely ill or died, not one!

Moreover, with a focus on children, “The estimated IFR is close to zero for children and young adults.” The global data is unequivocal that “deaths from Covid are incredibly rare” in children.

What is the rationale for this and what is the basis? Why was there a push to vaccinate six-month-old babies? Vaccinate two-year-old infants? Vaccinate six-year-old children? Ten-year-old children? Via an experimental Malone Bourla Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that delivers genetic code into your cells instructing it to produce a mock portion of the virus? (if we accept that COVID as presented is/was real).

The published evidence is conclusive that the risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19 in children was always and is almost nil (statistical zero) and this evidence has/had accumulated for well over 5 years now; it is clear that children bring a potent, robust, broadly protective INNATE immune system (first line of defense, B-1 cells, innate antibodies and natural killer cells (NK cells)) and are/were at very low risk of spreading the infection to other children, of spreading to adults as seen in household transmission studies, or of taking it home or becoming ill, or dying, and this is settled scientific global evidence. Children are/were less at risk of developing severe illness courses, and also were/are far less susceptible and likely to spread and drive SARS-CoV-2 (references 1, 2, 3, 4). We knew this. Despite what our inept and corrupted crooked medical doctors told us in conspiracy with our governments and health agency officials. This implied that any mass injection/inoculation or even clinical trials on children with such near zero risk of spread and illness/death was contraindicated, unethical, and potentially associated with significant harm.

The risk-benefit discussion for children with these mRNA injections is a very different one than that for adults. This was always the case given the differential in baseline risk especially as to age and healthiness. The fact is that this was a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). Malone and Bourla and Fauci et al. and those in the Trump and Biden administration were silent when it mattered to tell us the truth. We moved forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, ethical discussion, cost-effectiveness analysis etc., and thus we have presented them with potentially catastrophic risk long-term, including deaths in some.

A team of Johns Hopkins researchers reported that when they prior looked at a group of about 48,000 children in the US infected with the virus, they found no (zero) Covid deaths among the healthy kids. Dr. Makary (present FDA Commissioner) indicated that his team “worked with the non-profit FAIR Health to analyze approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020…after studying comprehensive data on thousands of children, the team “found a mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.”

With this background, that was stable, as to near zero risk, we knew of the very low risk to children in the first place, but wanted scientific documentation (molecular/biological) of why this low risk existed, to help support our arguments against these injections in our children. The evidence presented below (including on the risk of the injection itself) may help explain why children are and never were candidates for the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccines (here and here) and may well be (are) immune and could have always been considered “fully vaccinated.”

Parents must be brave always and be willing to assess drugs and vaccines in their children purely from a benefit versus risk position and ask themselves: ‘If my child has little if any risk, near zero risk of severe sequelae or death from this COVID (or whatever is is/was), and thus no benefit from the Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine, yet there could be potential harms and as yet unknown harms from the vaccine, then why would I subject my child to such a mRNA vaccine?’ And in the presence of the potential risks, as well as the fact that a vaccine for COVID is simply not indicated in children, why would a loving parent allow their child to be vaccinated with continued still-experimental vaccines? The children should live normally, and if exposed to COVID (or similar) we can rest assured that in the vast majority of cases, they will have no to only mild symptoms while at the same time developing naturally acquired immunity, and harmlessly; an immunity that is definitely superior to that which might be caused by a vaccine. This approach would also accelerate the development of the much-needed herd immunity.

I am lost for words as to why the HHS (RFK Jr.), CDC, NIH, FDA etc. have not completely removed the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna etc. from the market, given the time they have had at lead, and continue to demand that children as young as 6 months old be vaccinated with these deadly mRNA vaccines. As per CDC vaccine guide below.

