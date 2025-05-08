Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

The statistics indicated that the chances of a child dying from Covid was like .01%! Whoever made the decision to inject, our children belongs in prison for life!

4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
carolyn kostopoulos
1h

Dr Alexander, please calm down. an insider told me that they are working on getting the shots pulled for children and will then move to getting them pulled altogether. you should know how slowly things happen in government. RFKjr and his team are working really pretty fast, all things considered. of course, the shots should never have been approved and never brought to market but the damage is, to a very large extent, done

4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
8 more comments...

