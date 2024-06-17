It is over for Biden, get him OFF the world stage and it is time he steps back, he is not capable of partaking in the debates or leading USA one more day, this is embarrassing and DANGEROUS as our
enemies are watching and will exploit this devastating weakness; Trump:"Our adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran are no doubt watching Biden’s obvious decline and plotting" against us
Trump campaign statement on Biden's 'embarrassing' G7 trip | Sharyl Attkisson
See Trump’s statement after the G7 embarassment:
Biden FREEZES at star-studded fundraiser before Obama comes to his rescue and pulls him off stage | Daily Mail Online
American's should be angry that the deep state continue to prop him up as President. Of course, he's on a leash and goes where they tell him, but can't the American people see through this? People should be asking themselves who is running this country because clearly Biden is not capable. Nor is Madame Giggles. God help the USA!
So do I! It’s long past time!
The Democrats can’t put in Kamala Harris, as she’s a miserable failure! What has she done in the last 4 years, except for embarrassing herself and us. Didn’t go to
The border as she was supposed to. Her personality sucks, her laugh or cackling sucks.
Dr. Jill Biden is pushing him to run again, he can’t even run, can’t do anything. She needs to put him in a nursing home.