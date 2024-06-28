It is over for Biden, there is no way he can win, Biden is done, he is in dementia, he is senile and he even had questions before the debate...this is elder abuse and unfair to America...with
imperfections, Trump is the only option today...The democrats and Biden INC. and RINOs are destroying USA...we need to pivot hard and fast and Trump MUST close border and mass deport, ALL
USA is DONE if the border is not closed and all illegals not deported.
I think they are going too replace him sooner than later. That's why they allowed him too debate in that way.
I predicted this a couple years back. The Dems will 're-energize' themselves with whoever they replace Biden with. Newsome, Clinton, Big Mike, etc. Then the Dems who can't stomach Biden and are planning to vote Trump will tell themselves that the past 4 years were because of Biden and not the Dem Party, so they will feel comfortable voting for any Dem. This will then allow for the big 2024 cheat to continue and will provide the plausible deniability aircover for it. Deep State game planned this out years ago.