It is over! The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect society, but after two years, many Americans have decided it’s over.' new survey found more than 50% of Americans are ignoring COVID precautions
“After more than two years of experience with COVID-19 and its effects, the public is largely aware of the nature and risks of infection,” says Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, in a media release. “A consistent percentage does not believe a pre-COVID normal will ever be restored. But a growing number have returned to their pre-COVID life. One can only hope that those in each group have accurately calculated the risks and benefits that their decision entails.”
The plandemic was over before it started. Don’t comply with communist tyrants. We are free!
Yes. I had a fraction of 1% chance of ever dying from this BS and now I have natural immunity and ongoing Pureblood status, I'm calculating my risks are zero.