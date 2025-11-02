I have told people over and over. Europe is done, finished. UK, France, these places, you take your life into your hand visiting there. Yes, it is bad and dangerous elsewhere, but UK is gone IMO. It is now an islamist enclave and its NO GO zones. Why again are you telling us that he is a UK citizen, but you did not tell us his religions standing? Should I remind you what similar persons did to soldier Lee Rigby in UK, cutting off his head in broad daylight? Islamists? I believe also UK citizens. Fitting same description as ones provided here. Yet as more details emerged, we learnt they were radical islamists. Should I?

Two British nationals held over train stabbing as police say no suggestion attack terror-related

‘Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says her thoughts are “with the victims, their friends and family” after last night’s “horrific” attack.

She expresses her “deepest thanks” to the police and fire services.

“They responded rapidly, with the utmost professionalism and saved lives,” she says.

She also pays tribute to the “exceptional bravery of staff and passengers on the train.”

“We now know this attack is not being treated as terrorism, and that two British-born, British nationals have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and I am receiving regular updates from the police.”’

‘LONDON - Two radicalized British Muslim converts who described themselves as “soldiers of Allah” were convicted Thursday of hacking a soldier to death on a street in broad daylight.’

Michael Adebolajo, 29, and Michael Adebowale, 22, struck Fusilier Lee Rigby with a car and then attacked his unconscious body with knives and a meat cleaver, trying to behead him.

The two British citizens had denied murder, with Adebolajo saying the killing was part of a war for Allah in response to Western wars in nations such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

They dragged Rigby’s corpse into the middle of the road where Adebolajo asked a bystander to video them, with their hands covered blood, as he calmly explained what he had done.

“We swear by almighty Allah we will never stop fighting you.’

