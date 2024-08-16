It is time for POTUS Trump to step up & declare how much of a devastation the COVID pandemic response was, the lockdown lunacy by AZAR, FAUCI, BIRX, FRANCIS COLLINS, CDC, NIH et al. & how deadly the
COVID mRNA technology Pfizer and Moderna gene based vaccines are/were (Bourla, Malone, Bancel, Weissman et al.), how catastrophic, how much harms have emerged; see list of over 100 Horsemen of COVID
Apocalypse!
Examine each on the list and more (you suggest more to add to the list (note Francis Collins is number one for a reason) and ensure they are under oath and answer questions on all of their COVID related work! Many on the list below (not a complete list) have caused needless deaths and once judges and juries declare that capital punishment is needed and declared that execution is the penalty, then, we follow the courts and judges and hang them!
Hang them high! Hang every single one who enacted fraud COVID policies (a PCR manufactured fake pandemic) & forced policies regarding COVID lockdown lunacy (business closures, school closure, mandates) & the fraud deadly COVID injection; set tribunals to investigate all who deceived Trump and defrauded the nation and caused needless deaths! It is time!
Yes, as a good governance society we must investigate everyone who may or may not have done wrong and properly with proper legal trials, tribunals, and if shown they caused death, hang them high! Only if a judge calls for death penalty, hang them high! All of them!
See some on the Apocalypse list:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Melinda Gates
Bret Weinstein
Former VP Mike Pence
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Rick Bright
Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Dr. Peter Hotez
Matt Pottinger
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Schwab
The Wellcome Trust
The Rockefeller Foundation
Bill Gates
Rachel Maddow
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta
SAGE (UK)
Tom Wolf
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Robert Kadlec
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Chris Cuomo, Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo aka 'Mr. Nipples' (former New York Governor)
Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Neil Cavuto (FOX)
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)
Joy Reid
Don Lemon (CNN)
Trump’s OWS Task Force team
_____
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
I’ve lost over 30 people who would not listen to me, and were healthy prior to getting the shot, now dead. They followed all of the protocol, and they are dead. I followed nothing and went against everything. I fought people in public literally to stay free. It was worth every second of it because I never got sick and I’m still alive and healthy, as one of the most vulnerable and elderly. Thank God I worked out in the gym every day and I was in shape. Still do.
No, it is NOT "time" for Trump to speak up -- it is WELL PAST the time for him to do that!!!
Of the many things that may be cited against Trump, it is his actions and lack of actions involving the biggest crime in human history - referring to the scamdemic - that are by far the most significant.
I personally know dozens of people harmed by the jabs, 6 that died, including a brother in law.
This crime **HAS** to be paid for, and Trump does and says NOTHING. That cannot be ignored.