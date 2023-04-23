Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Benjamini #🟦's avatar
Leslie Benjamini #🟦
Apr 23, 2023

Dr. Paul, you have hit on the very most important question. Can it be reversed? Malone & the others must know the answer to this. Humanity is hanging in the balance. ‘ They’ are going to make every Vax mRNA from now on, ‘they’ want to put it in the food supply, ‘they’ want every living thing on earth contaminated with this ‘product.’ So where do we go from here? As one of the people who has avoided this death shot, I am very concerned. I don’t know if you read Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s substack but she claims & has shown microscopic ribbons of graphene in unvaxxed blood & in grocery store meat & some dairy, as well as in the Vax vials. So it’s not only the mRNA that’s dangerous ( the unvaxxed blood shows very worrisome changes, jus like vaxxed blood). Not to mention the packets that hold the mRNA in the Vax.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
DBArizona's avatar
DBArizona
Apr 23, 2023

Malone , I used to trust him not anymore after trying to sue dr breggin for 25 million. Malone is a con .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture