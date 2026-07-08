Exclusive: US commanders bypassed warnings about outdated intelligence ahead of strike that hit school in Iran, sources say

Senior US military commanders bypassed warnings in critical databases that intelligence about potential targets in Iran was severely out of date and approved some strikes — including one that hit a school, killing nearly 200 children and adults, according to three sources familiar with the decision-making process.

Messages indicating the intelligence was based on years-old intelligence that needed to be re-vetted were embedded in a system used for developing targets and required a senior officer to approve adding a site to the strike list, according to the sources.

The decision by senior commanders to ignore the warnings was made for “expediency,” two of the sources said, in a rush to provide targets at the start of the war. But it also directly contributed to the accidental strike on the school, the sources added.

The strike killed at least 168 children and 14 teachers, according to Iranian state media. Those numbers would make the strike one of the worst civilian casualty incidents in recent US military history. The US military launched an investigation in the days after the strike.

US military officials “knew within days (of the strike on the school) how the mistake happened,” one of the sources said. “It was obviously old info.”

Months later, the Pentagon has not released its investigation into the incident.

A White House official told CNN that “this investigation is ongoing.”

“As we have said, the United States does not target civilians,” the official added.

Details about why the old information was ultimately used, which have not been previously reported, shed new light on how the prewar push for targets contributed to the accidental strike on a school.

The Pentagon directed questions about the targeting process to US Central Command. CENTCOM declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

While US strikes against targets in Iran have largely abated as American and Iranian officials discuss a potential deal, President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to return to a large-scale bombing campaign.

The February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyiba school in Minab occurred while the US military was attacking a neighboring Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility, CNN has reported an initial military investigation found.

Satellite imagery from 2013 showed that the school and the IRGC base were once part of the same compound. But images from 2016 show that a fence had been erected to separate the school from the rest of the base, and that a separate entrance to the school had been built. In December 2025, imagery showed dozens of people apparently playing in the school’s courtyard.’