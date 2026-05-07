Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Kat's avatar
Kat
35m

I just have a quick question: Bobby Kennedy Jr would have been about age 14 at the time that his uncle Ted drove into a river with Mary Jo Kopechne (no doubt both were drunk), and she drowned at some stage before the next morning. Are you implying that young Bobby was in any way responsible for her death? Why print that story if it's not relevant (and it isn't). Pure sensationalism, to no purpose, and nothing to do with Bobby Jr, either then or now.

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Lynda's avatar
Lynda
1hEdited

Now Makory just allowed the FDA approval of flavored e-cigarettes. WHO is that really targeting?..teenagers? We need to protect our children from vaccines, GMO poisonous food and bad health behaviors. There is no way that quality of life & life expectancy will improve with this agenda!

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