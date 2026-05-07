Nomination and confirmation of RFK Jr., a lawyer, to head HHS, was a con job, a lie, a deceitful lie by Wiles et al. for only we the people did not know that mRNA was going to stay on market for we felt, given all he RFK Jr. stated prior across years and raised donor money off of for CHD and DEFENDER and the like was being against the lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine and vaccines on the whole etc. he questioned it all, yet somehow, his will was broken.

yet I still like the guy, I admire him, what he stands for and I do think he has integrity inside and wants to do good by USA. I think the Trump orbit destroyed his pedigree and capital.

yes I know using lawyerly wriggle room language across time I know, but we felt he RFJ Jr. was being honest and genuine and straight with us and was on our side, not knowing that his job really was part of a giant fuck with no lube, of the American people. I do not think he wanted this, but he decided to do it. He will need answer to our higher selves when he meets his. That his job by the Trump orbit, new administration, was SILENCE on mRNA vaccine and to talk about everything but mRNA vaccine and to bullshit the public as to our health and well-being, and use gossip and affairs and sex and cocaine stories and Camelot dreams for lonely American women…to write love affair poems etc. We the people just thought we were getting a real Secretary of HHS to do the nations work. And bring in other people to head agencies that did same. Silence.

I am disgusted by it all because in the end, I wager mRNA vaccine will still be in US on market, by this 2026 midterms and the 2028 federal elections. and RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya will be posturing sending messages to the population as if ‘hold on, we are working to pull it’ when it’s a lie…a contrived lie, go ask The Outlaw…they are just lying to us. deceiving us. why don’t you wager me, please.

I think RFK Jr. ruined a stellar legacy! And I still like him, admire him, am at times inspired

Again, we were sold a bag of good! We ‘WANTED’ it to be true. We trusted RFK Jr. I think he INTENDED to do good. But was drained and traded his integrity, for the job. He traded his gold for brass! It never was going to be.

It was a contrived staged lie, his image, leading up to Trump’s re-election, shower scene and all! Every story from RFK Jr., every one, is part of a scene, IMO a saga…to deflect from mRNA vaccine and vaccine failures and harmfulness on the whole…and sell sex and inuendo by a 72-year-old steroid laced pumped up man. Notice every story follows a bad set of domestic reporting and involves sex, affairs, stories of affairs and shirt lessness etc. do you care to debate me on this? it is all actually embarassing.

so a duplicitous lie, a con was played on us the American people for RFK Jr. and the Trump orbit knew his job with FDA Makary and NIH Bhattacharya and Prasad (but Prasad grew some stones of at the least found his) was to expand mRNA vaccine, NOT remove it…it was a game, partly with silence and partly with pure lies and deceit.

Hence RFK Jr. and the other inept clowns at FDA and NIH and CDC and the like were confirmed et al. and have done zero of consequence except give us some shirtless BS and BS about Tylenol and autism and now their job is to lie to s that vaccines are safe and the mRNA vaccine is safe and effective. It was a con day one and RFK Jr. knew and has used his position with the MAHA grift to grow brand yet deliver NOTHING and keep the mRNA vaccine.

Wager me, I bet you, I bet you that by these midterms November 2026 and November 2028 for federal elections, mRNA vaccine will STILL be on US market and expanded.

Wager me!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

That is Howard Lutnick (Trump’s commerce secretary) with Jeffrey Epstein…Lutnick said no such thing occurred. Can you believe anything Lutnick says?

I don’t! Epstein was about screwing little under-aged girls. Sexing them. Do you think the men who sought him and hung around with him, sought him to also get little girls? To fuck little girls?

I do, I think it was all they sought! That is all. Nothing else. They knew the gig and he was the guy to procure them the girls! Braces pre-pubescent girls.

I think Epstein is alive and kicking!

We got to ensure these men (and women) are punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Now we learning that Andrew accused of watching as girl ‘tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell…other males witnessed the torture and did nothing and we need to know who these fuckers are!

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