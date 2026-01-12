Why are these agents being sent into hostile proactive situations, highly charged? Why are they local law enforcement not protecting them so that they can quickly in-out, complete their job? Like it or not! ICE is having to be peace officers as they complete their task. They are not trained to be police or act as peace officers. To make peace. Like it or not, this is very inflammatory and so everyone is torn and amped up. Emotions high. Anything could happen. Moreover, if you attack an ICE agent (or similar law enforcement), if you do not approve of their task, you are likely to be hurt. You do not attack a law enforcement officer. At no time! Often these agents are dealing with really bad people too, criminals. To be deported but violent bad ass people. It is a very difficult situation. For them.

Sorry but it is very tragic she lost her life, but she created this outcome. Had she not been there or done what she did, she would be alive today! She inserted herself into a very inflamed bad situation. She did not deserve to die but she caused a law enforcement reaction that will be cleared. I am sure the person, Ross, regrets the shoot but felt at that instant it was all he could do. That it was the ‘life-saving’ instant reaction. Yes we need investigation, we need to know more, maybe there are even more issues at play. But you put yourself in the situation she did you would likely end up dead. It is very sad and tragic what has happened here. Hopefully it will not happen again! We are each allowed our opinion on this. I am giving mine.

Why the F*CK are the ICE agents not being protected by local law enforcement? Minneapolis ICE shooting was valid! sadly! DEMOCRAT places are tearing the nation apart with this FU*KED anti-ICE action;