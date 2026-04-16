Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni throws down & criticizes Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon moving now to suspend defense agreement with Israel; Meloni is big mad mad mad at bombing Lebanon
Meloni has shown more stones that most of the men in US congress, US Senate and other global leaders; I agree with Meloni, the bombings of civilian populations in Lebanon are very troubling...
What is your view of Giorgia Meloni’s move? Strong? Ill advised? Capable to take on the boys? The war hungry crooked malfeasant boys? Does she got weapons in case they come knocking? They may poke…no? seems its all they know how to do. forget their own internal nations and economies…just war. Give her one thing at least, she gots stones!
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Yes, but she doesn't seem to understand that Hezbollah has been bombing Israel out of Lebanon. If they were bombing Italy, she would be singing a very different tune.
Complete false information you post. Shame on you