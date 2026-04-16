Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
3h

Yes, but she doesn't seem to understand that Hezbollah has been bombing Israel out of Lebanon. If they were bombing Italy, she would be singing a very different tune.

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Thomas J Williams's avatar
Thomas J Williams
2h

Complete false information you post. Shame on you

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