Italy's Meloni does not look like she is impressed or having a good time at the G7; hhmmm, "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared less than impressed during her first G7 summit with Donald
Trump, as a body language expert revealed what was really going on behind the scenes. Meloni was spotted whispering with French President Emmanuel Macron on the opening day of the summit in Canada,
while visibly slouching in her chair and rolling her eyes.”
What is your opinion? What is going on here?
Body language expert reveals Meloni's true feelings towards Trump meeting | World | News | Express.co.uk
‘KANANASKIS, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous leader who greeted world heads of state arriving for the Group of Seven summit says he was “filled with rage” and considered leaving before Donald Trump arrived — saying the U.S. president has “caused much pain and suffering in the world.”
Instead, Steven Crowchild prayed, consulted with his peoples’ leaders and ultimately opted to stay on the tarmac for a long conversation with Trump that he hopes will call more attention to promoting peace, protecting clean water and other issues key to Canada’s First Nation peoples.’
This turned out good!
Why we do we keep going down this middle-school juvenile path? Who the heck cares what most of the European and Euro-lite countries think? They have neutered themselves militarily and economically, and with no real energy independence. Bunch of whiney babies who have made themselves mostly irrelevant. They can't even defend themselves, let alone project power. Anyone actually think France will use a nuke to protect itself? Nah. That would be the end of the French wine (not whine) industry. All these non-USA G7 pretenders are living on faded glory. They're the broads at the 2am last call in bars.
She was probably asking him how were Brigitte's balls doing in old age.