Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
6h

A person is the President of the United States and not the CEO of the United States.

The former does not seek out photo ops, while the latter does.

Perhaps at some point the concept will resonate.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture