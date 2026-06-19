Italy's Meloni says no deal, it ain't so Donald! "Italy's Meloni says Trump 'totally invented' story that she begged him for photo"; Trump: "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a
picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," Trump said.'; Meloni says did not happen that way...'Meloni: "Donald Trump's statements are completely made up.'
"I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence," she said, adding: "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."
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A person is the President of the United States and not the CEO of the United States.
The former does not seek out photo ops, while the latter does.
Perhaps at some point the concept will resonate.