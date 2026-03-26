Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
10m

I stand by USA first, my flag, my POTUS, my military!!! yet I also want honesty and truth and innocent lives spared. I want a peace negotiated by Trump as this is going south. this was not our battle, our goal is the enriched uranium no doubt...secure that...beware of Vietnam 3.0...it lurks. we are being sucked in.

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
26m

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5793974-zelensky-offers-drone-defense-deal/

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