soldiers exiting Afghanistan etc. That is a separate issue. This is no hoax, again the cover up is what ‘gets’ you…

Trump needs one podium talk, and say it was unacceptable, accept resignation of some, and take leadership, recognize the fuck up, take responsibility, and lead. Do not move to cover up for the underlings will need to lie and lie to deflect and spin. The operation was successful due to our soldiers, thank God, but they could have been killed, but the national security people, Hegseth et al. are purely incompetent. They think they are still on a FOX news set. Had it been intercepted by an adversary; our pilots could have been killed.

Our soldiers got lucky, no one was killed, and to have all 18 senior people on this call and NO ONE, no one, said this is illegal?

This is so big a breach, the mission should have been aborted.

This must be investigated. Gross incompetence.

POTUS Trump, these people will tarnish you good name. Get a handle of this now! Clean it up!

If the details 2 hours before the start of bombings got into the wrong hands, our planes could have been intercepted, soldiers captured, secrecy breached, people could have been in harm’s way and died. What would you say then? The bombing operation did not even start when the texts and discussions took place. These are the types of details and updates that are given to a POTUS under highly classified settings, situation.

What Hegseth stated in that call was highly classified and why? the mission did not even happen YET…this was a grave breach (that could have resulted in our soldiers being ambushed and captured and tortured and mutilated in the streets like in Mogadishu) and many of them are lying…lying to congress and the American people…I am sorry, I call things as they are.

POTUS Trump, you are being subverted, your name will be tarnished, your leadership, you must be willing to be strong in this and fire some…this is not a situation to cover up…for the Democrats will punish you with this, they will gain power, and they will call future hearings and may even move to impeach you, even if you leave office. As leader, you have to stand up here and do the right thing and call for the resignation of some on that call, namely Hegseth, Walsh, even Tulsi and Ratcliff…thus far.

I support you POTUS Trump, big, I think you can go down in history and I have argued you can be on Rushmore. You failed in COVID and the OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccines, for people died but I have argued you were devastatingly misled. So, I have not blamed you, yet you are responsible and must deal with this to make Americans ‘whole’.

It depends on what you do in this term. How ‘all’ of America is helped and improved.

‘This was 31 minutes before the first U.S. warplanes launched, and two hours and one minute before the beginning of a period in which a primary target, the Houthi “Target Terrorist,” was expected to be killed by these American aircraft.’

This is an example of what was sent on text and talks in unsecured lines etc. It is now in media. Not all. BEFORE the attack. Is this ‘normal’? My argument is Trump’s National Security team is a clown car like the prior COVID Task Force save Giroir and your problem (some here) is you ‘like’ them for you ‘followed’ them…I like some of them too, but if you fuck up where people could have died, you pay a price. You be fired to start. It is not a ‘friendship’ FOX NEWS game.

They must start by not lying.

POTUS Trump wants and deserves a better set of cabinet, he campaigned on running a super government etc. I trust him. He should not have morons like this, the FOX crew, under him. Damaging his efforts.

“At 11:44 a.m. eastern time, Hegseth posted in the chat, in all caps, “TEAM UPDATE:”

The text beneath this began, “TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch.” Centcom, or Central Command, is the military’s combatant command for the Middle East. The Hegseth text continues:

“1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

“1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)”