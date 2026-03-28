'It's like she is enjoying it, we the rapist only concerned we may get an STD from the girl'; these are the words (listen yourself to this video) of illegal Africans who are rapists in the WEST! thank
you 2nd Smartest guy in the world for sharing this with me; this is the type of feral medieval century beasts we let into our nations (& we have local native ones, white, black) who rape our females
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
‘Interviewer: “Do you ever think about the consequences of rape?”
Illegal migrant: “Like, if she screams and wakes someone up?”
Interviewer: “No, I’m talking about the girl.”
Illegal migrant: “Yeah. When we rape her we might get an STD.”
THIS IS WHAT’S COMING TO THE WEST.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
Also:
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
we have to be on guard against the rapist...for our girls and women...to protect our girls!
Wake me if any one ever goes to jail for anything Epstein related. Not under this administration.