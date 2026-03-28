Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

we have to be on guard against the rapist...for our girls and women...to protect our girls!

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gus gaster's avatar
gus gaster
1h

Wake me if any one ever goes to jail for anything Epstein related. Not under this administration.

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