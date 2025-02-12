specialists, purists, research methods experts, even Couey (and I would include McCullough (and Yeadon, I will even look at Latypova for acumen) for he has a keen eye and penchant for detail and analysis that I have not seen in a while from a none methodologist) with his technical prowess, if we were to examine each study or data used to grant BLAs & EUAs over decades by FDA, ALL, every single one would FAIL! 100%…

All. Every underpinning study funded by NIH, submitted to FDA, to NIH etc. is a fraud. Cannot stand up to proper scientific scrutiny and critical appraisal. All of what is out there, drugs, medical devices, vaccines etc. approved for use by Americans, by FDA, have NEVER properly been shown to be effective or safe. All.

A deadly fraudulent game has been played on Americans for decades. I agree with POTUS Trump, shred it, but the takedown must be done by experts, no ‘hackers and coders’. For the ‘good’ we keep and build on institutional corporate memory. The vast rest, we burn.

It is not the funding, no it is the corruption in the funding of NIH, at all levels, the theft, the lack of expertise to conduct proper clinical research and to understand the statistics, the methods used etc. There are others who are really strong experts, but they put their heads up their assess and sold us all out in COVID for money and jobs…for ‘likes’ and to build brands. To enrich.

So, they cannot be the reviewers. They lost that chance and their way. All of the academic medicine research journals and editors are corrupted today and publishing must be taken to the studs. They are biased. They played games with the science, and it is here we will watch Bhattacharya and Makary closely if confirmed. Bobby Jr. is pretty smart as a non- scientist, no epidemiologist etc. and he brings a different set of strengths but can mix it up well, I have spoken to him on deep science prior, and he surprised me as to his grasp, his depth and breadth, and I will take the balance from him. The rest are duplicitous frauds.

Again, every single BLA (full approval) and EUA from FDA and NIH research, funded and conducted, will all fail proper scientific scrutiny today. If such a review is allowed. So yes, the NIH needs to be gutted along with NIAID…FDA taken to the studs and all fired. All the review boards and external advisors. CDC must just be disbanded altogether. It has no use. It is done. I know the inside of CDC, I dealt with it across the last 20 years and deep within the Trump administration. It is not only corrupted, all (most) of the employees are stupid inept, incompetent, academically lazy, intellectually sloppy, specious non-sensical morons. Pure. They do not even UNDERSTAND science there. Or how to read DATA. CDC has move past its usefulness and what it did to Trump in COVID is not recoverable as to reputation etc. Just raze it to the floor and salt the earth where it once stood. It will always be used as a political tool administration by administration. Take a flame thrower to it.

