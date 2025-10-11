take it, accept it, trust them when all they are into is money and power and fame and books…

COVID taught me one thing, some of the biggest thieves and crooks and low lifes and fecal scum are our medical doctors, our scientists, you see on media, even in stacks, some inside the very COVID Freedom Fighter Movement itself, our health agency officials and some head them, worst among humanity, devils, seeking only your money, ‘what’s in it for them’…are duplicitous fake people…will sell their mother for $1, now have jobs doing ONE thing, that is helping The Outlaw Wales mainstream mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer Astra Zeneca BioNTech et al…its a game and club we are not part of, just our money and lives they seek, that’s all. We hope and pray and think POTUS Trump can save us from this evil. I think so. Will he? and I as you always, learn to read my white spaces.

Misdirection: what the eyes see and the ears hear, the mind believes…

think they are dealing with it and removing it as it caused deaths...but no no no, you would be misguided, their jobs, all of them, Prasad included is to bullshit and misdirect you, to further con and lie to you as they collect tax-payer salaries...note the Moderna SPIKEVAX for 6 month olds and up is still on market after we were told it was approved behind RFK Jr.’s back...note he has not rescinded the approval...we are part of a deception again, and

The Outlaw Susie Wales leads this deception...she has them roped and tied! she runs things...the dominating queen of pharm is ‘in the house’. These people do the bidding of pharma and money-making Fiens, not the American people.

The biggest loser is POTUS Trump for they lied to him to manufacture a fake fraud PCR created non-pandemic (lie of asymptomatic spread and equal risk of severe outcome despite age differentials and baseline risk)and he is caught, for it has harmed and he has been unable to talk honestly about the disaster his decision was, and yes, he was lied to and misled and today, they are doing it again, just a different set of characters, cloaked in ‘friendly’ clothes but again, a Sword of Damocles hangs over POTUS Trump’s head...with the deadly untested ineffective negative effectiveness mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel et al. vaccine. POTUS Trump is being lied to again as they just made him stand on stage and talk utter garbage tripe drivel bullshit about Tylenol and autism trying to cover up the role of vaccine and mRNA deadly vaccine...

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.