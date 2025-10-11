Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Jorge Fernandez
The solution is really quite simple, childishly simple -- TAKE OUT THE FAT RATS!!!

The bewildering question is, WHY WON'T TRUMP & CO. DO IT? As simple as the solution is, why won't Trump & Co. wage all-out war against the Fat Rats? WHY???

As one example, using the Epstein files, how many Fat Rats (domestic and international) could be taken out *permanently*? I'd guess it's in the HUNDREDS! Instead, the files are made to "disappear".

Believe me, I've given much (maybe too much!) towards answering the "WHY?" question.

After considering every possible answer, even *crazy* ones, the only one that remains standing is this: BECAUSE THEIR JOB IS *NOT* TO REMOVE THE FAT RATS, BUT TO SERVE AND PROTECT THEM!

Yes, I know it sounds crazy. It did to me, which is why I struggled to accept it. But after years of evidence piling up to dizzying heights, I could no longer avoid the conclusion - they SERVE & PROTECT the Fat Rats!! Note that in their roles they are themselves Fat Rats who expect to be served and protected -- AND THEY ARE! You don't believe me? WATCH ...........

Are Bill and Hillary Clinton served and protected? Is Obama served and protected? What about Biden and Harris? George Bush? Indeed, they are ALL served and protected!!

You think Trump & Co. is EVER going to take out Clinton, Obama, Bush, Biden or the Fed?

And what about Trump? Hasn't Trump been attacked, i.e., *NOT* "served and protected"?

You think? Think harder.

When Trump was in the middle of his "attacks" - lawsuits and all else - I made a prediction. I said, "All of these "attacks" on Trump are for show - staged. Watch as Trump escapes unscathed from all of it. Watch as he becomes POTUS again. Watch as NOTHING happens to Trump."

The rest is history, which is unfolding before our very eyes. And I say, "WATCH as more be a'coming!"

However, you love Trump and believe he is innocent. If Trump wanted to end the mRNA vaccine, why didn't he do it? You say he knows how much harm the vaccines caused then why did he praise the CEO of Pfizer multiple times? Why is he working with Bill Gates?

