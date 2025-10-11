It's not over UNTIL it's over! Nothing is over! You just don't turn it off! Too much lives to take, money to make by Pfizer Bourla et al., too much power to gain! mRNA? you are correct, they will
never stop the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer Moncef Perna Weissman BioNTech Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine, it is here to stay and their jobs heading HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. is to make you
take it, accept it, trust them when all they are into is money and power and fame and books…
COVID taught me one thing, some of the biggest thieves and crooks and low lifes and fecal scum are our medical doctors, our scientists, you see on media, even in stacks, some inside the very COVID Freedom Fighter Movement itself, our health agency officials and some head them, worst among humanity, devils, seeking only your money, ‘what’s in it for them’…are duplicitous fake people…will sell their mother for $1, now have jobs doing ONE thing, that is helping The Outlaw Wales mainstream mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Moderna Pfizer Astra Zeneca BioNTech et al…its a game and club we are not part of, just our money and lives they seek, that’s all. We hope and pray and think POTUS Trump can save us from this evil. I think so. Will he? and I as you always, learn to read my white spaces.
Misdirection: what the eyes see and the ears hear, the mind believes…
think they are dealing with it and removing it as it caused deaths...but no no no, you would be misguided, their jobs, all of them, Prasad included is to bullshit and misdirect you, to further con and lie to you as they collect tax-payer salaries...note the Moderna SPIKEVAX for 6 month olds and up is still on market after we were told it was approved behind RFK Jr.’s back...note he has not rescinded the approval...we are part of a deception again, and
The Outlaw Susie Wales leads this deception...she has them roped and tied! she runs things...the dominating queen of pharm is ‘in the house’. These people do the bidding of pharma and money-making Fiens, not the American people.
The biggest loser is POTUS Trump for they lied to him to manufacture a fake fraud PCR created non-pandemic (lie of asymptomatic spread and equal risk of severe outcome despite age differentials and baseline risk)and he is caught, for it has harmed and he has been unable to talk honestly about the disaster his decision was, and yes, he was lied to and misled and today, they are doing it again, just a different set of characters, cloaked in ‘friendly’ clothes but again, a Sword of Damocles hangs over POTUS Trump’s head...with the deadly untested ineffective negative effectiveness mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel et al. vaccine. POTUS Trump is being lied to again as they just made him stand on stage and talk utter garbage tripe drivel bullshit about Tylenol and autism trying to cover up the role of vaccine and mRNA deadly vaccine...
___
The solution is really quite simple, childishly simple -- TAKE OUT THE FAT RATS!!!
The bewildering question is, WHY WON'T TRUMP & CO. DO IT? As simple as the solution is, why won't Trump & Co. wage all-out war against the Fat Rats? WHY???
As one example, using the Epstein files, how many Fat Rats (domestic and international) could be taken out *permanently*? I'd guess it's in the HUNDREDS! Instead, the files are made to "disappear".
Believe me, I've given much (maybe too much!) towards answering the "WHY?" question.
After considering every possible answer, even *crazy* ones, the only one that remains standing is this: BECAUSE THEIR JOB IS *NOT* TO REMOVE THE FAT RATS, BUT TO SERVE AND PROTECT THEM!
Yes, I know it sounds crazy. It did to me, which is why I struggled to accept it. But after years of evidence piling up to dizzying heights, I could no longer avoid the conclusion - they SERVE & PROTECT the Fat Rats!! Note that in their roles they are themselves Fat Rats who expect to be served and protected -- AND THEY ARE! You don't believe me? WATCH ...........
Are Bill and Hillary Clinton served and protected? Is Obama served and protected? What about Biden and Harris? George Bush? Indeed, they are ALL served and protected!!
You think Trump & Co. is EVER going to take out Clinton, Obama, Bush, Biden or the Fed?
And what about Trump? Hasn't Trump been attacked, i.e., *NOT* "served and protected"?
You think? Think harder.
When Trump was in the middle of his "attacks" - lawsuits and all else - I made a prediction. I said, "All of these "attacks" on Trump are for show - staged. Watch as Trump escapes unscathed from all of it. Watch as he becomes POTUS again. Watch as NOTHING happens to Trump."
The rest is history, which is unfolding before our very eyes. And I say, "WATCH as more be a'coming!"
However, you love Trump and believe he is innocent. If Trump wanted to end the mRNA vaccine, why didn't he do it? You say he knows how much harm the vaccines caused then why did he praise the CEO of Pfizer multiple times? Why is he working with Bill Gates?