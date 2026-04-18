I have huge support for Trump. I want his success in this. I want no more innocent blood spilled. Do not risk our blood and treasure anymore…POTUS Trump….its their oil, their resources, we defend ourselves, I ran can never be a threat to USA, let those in the region handle Iran and defend themselves. not our business. we have enough oil, we do not need their oil. let them drink their oil. Thank you POTUS Trump…take the lead and force out a deal here, work it. Iran is rag-dolling us, the USA, now, so end it, leave, let Iranians handle their regime and get their change. Their way. Let us focus on US homeland, our nation, our peoples, our economy, our lack of jobs, our elevated cost of living, our crime…our internal problems….we have so many, our VETS, just focus on USA….America first! the nation is fractured, please help unify….you said we have enough of our oil…then leave their oil. Come home. Praises POTUS Trump. Praise to you, time to come home. Time for healing and repair. of Alliances too.

Trump says Iran ‘got a little cute’ but terror regime ‘can’t blackmail us’ as shots fired at ships in Strait of Hormuz

‘IRANIAN gunboats opened fire in the Strait of Hormuz after closing the cross again – as Trump says the terror regime “got a little cute” but “can’t blackmail us”.

The key waterway was shut less than 24 hours after it reopened as Trump warned that the US will “start dropping bombs again” if Iran does not make a deal by Wednesday.’