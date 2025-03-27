I am hoping calmer heads prevail and Canada and US etc. can come to the table to thrash this out. Tariffs are taxes on the people.

:: Doug Ford/Ontario Premier

“I can assure you one thing, we are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible to the American people, without inflicting pain on the Canadian population. And that’s the reason we’ve done two rounds, 30 billion and 30 billion. And the last 65 billion, it will hurt. I’ll be very, very frank, but I’ve talked to a tremendous amount of people going to events and I’m very transparent by saying: we have two options here. We either roll over as a country, he runs us over 15 times and gets what he wants or we feel a little bit of pain and we fight like we’ve never fought before.”

The retaliation will be catastrophic. Trump will respond and I suspect this summer will be difficult for all of us financially.