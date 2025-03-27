It's on now, Ontario Premier Doug 'big stones' Ford throws down on Trump's 25% tariff on cars, matching Trump's big stones; 2 bulldogs about to go head-to-head: "Ford calls for retaliatory tariffs
to 'inflict as much pain as possible' on Americans" "Ford calls for inflicting ‘as much pain as possible’ on U.S. after Trump tariff announcement" Ford: "All he's doing is hurting the American people"
I am hoping calmer heads prevail and Canada and US etc. can come to the table to thrash this out. Tariffs are taxes on the people.
:: Doug Ford/Ontario Premier
“I can assure you one thing, we are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible to the American people, without inflicting pain on the Canadian population. And that’s the reason we’ve done two rounds, 30 billion and 30 billion. And the last 65 billion, it will hurt. I’ll be very, very frank, but I’ve talked to a tremendous amount of people going to events and I’m very transparent by saying: we have two options here. We either roll over as a country, he runs us over 15 times and gets what he wants or we feel a little bit of pain and we fight like we’ve never fought before.”
The retaliation will be catastrophic. Trump will respond and I suspect this summer will be difficult for all of us financially.
Talk about dictators, FORD is a POS, speaks before he thinks.... he has NO control over tariffs... oh yes he is a LIBERAL in blue panties
With all due respect to Canadians, (Love your country and you), we give them billions in foreign aid, and we don't need their products so tariffs won't hurt us as much as tariffs hurt them. Plus they already tariff us to the hilt. Massive amounts on many products. Weird that he says he wants to inflict as much pain as possible on the AMERICAN PEOPLE. I think President Trump should end the subsidies and let the chips fall where they may.