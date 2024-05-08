(100) You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

JAN 31

The lab-leak theory I have come to realize is a lie! Like the COVID pandemic. 100% lie. Murder in the first!

As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 75 Horsemen (evolving listing) into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept, and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!