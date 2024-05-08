“It’s over Johnny, it’s over! Nothing is over, nothing, you just don’t turn it off”! The 'unseen' hand, the COVIDians, the COVID Taliban, the mandarins, Freedom Fighters have an H5N1 surprise for you!
They coming now with H5N1 or similar, they think you are that stupid! So now you got to show them you are not & that you figured this shit out! It was all a lie! FRAUD pandemics brought to RULE you!
(100) You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)
MURDER in the FIRST! A COVID pandemic never occurred! A FAKE! COVID was a government MILITARY OPERATION, we were deceived by a 'false-positive' PCR-induced lie, greatest deception in history! & Malone
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
JAN 31
The lab-leak theory I have come to realize is a lie! Like the COVID pandemic. 100% lie. Murder in the first! Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 75 Horsemen (evolving listing) into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept, and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IT is a long read but I think I covered the whole thing: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/374869901_The_Great_Democide_How_and_Why_It_Happened
New "sam vaccines," I.e., self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, are coming.
You get less mRNA injected into you because the mRNA makes xerox copies of itself once it gets into your cells.
If you are an mRNA jabs fan but are wanting to make more Spike Protein for longer this could be your dream come true.
"The advantage of these sam vaccines is a much lower mRNA dose, which essentially making xerox copies of itself once it gets into the cell, thus potentially reducing side effects of the mRNA per se, and its self-sustaining feature may promote longer duration of the immune protection ..." - Eric Topol
Are We FLiRTing With A New Covid Wave? A Covid Update
ERIC TOPOL
https://erictopol.substack.com/p/are-we-flirting-with-a-new-covid
An Omicron-specific, self-amplifying mRNA booster vaccine for COVID-19: a phase 2/3 randomized trial
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-02955-2