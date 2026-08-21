Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
4h

Same process I described can happen in mothers due to milk protein contaminated Tdap vaccine during pregnancy. They can make IgG4 to bovine FRA. This crosses the placenta, blocks folate to the fetus, to cause autism, hydrocephalus, neural tube defect, etc. In this case the child can be born with autism. So even unvaccinated children can develop autism due to the mother's vaccines.

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
4h

Dr. Alexander,

Thank you very much for featuring my work!

"Can his 1913 work explain the autism spectrum disorder etc."

Absolutely! 75% of severe autism cases are the result of vaccine induced IgE-mediated allergy to a specific milk protein in vaccines - the bovine folate receptor alpha (FRA). With subsequent ongoing milk exposure in diet, the person makes IgG4 against FRA. This cross-reacts with human FRA, blocks folate transport to the brain. Cerebral folate deficiency (CFD) results. CFD in the developing brain = autism. RFK Jr approved leucovorin/folinic acid for autism/CFD treatment which bypasses FRA blockade by using alternative reduce folate carrier (RFC) pathway to fix CFD. This improves autism/CFD symptoms.

Published paper:

Autism pathogenesis: Piecing it all together, from end to beginning …

https://zenodo.org/records/2054221

Slides:

https://zenodo.org/records/14942329

Substack:

https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/grokdo-i-agree-that-milk-protein

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