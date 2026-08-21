and published by Dr. Alexander stack and I reshare;

Also, this work by Vinu Arumugham is seminal, huge scholarship: ‘Evidence that Food Proteins in Vaccines Cause the Development of Food Allergies and Its Implications for Vaccine Policy’

It is the 2nd shot, stupid! The 2nd shot, in your vaccination series that does the damage! Did Richet have it correct in the sense that he laid a road map for us yet we did not read it? Can his 1913 work explain the autism spectrum disorder etc. where all of the infants, children with seemingly bizarre neurodevelopmental symptoms, are victims to the 2nd shot in their vaccination series e.g. MMR, DPT, COVID etc.????

Today, in the 21st century, 2025 and 2026 as it nears, we are at risk due to vaccines, ALL vaccines and at this time the mRNA transfection COVID ‘from the needle wielded by a brainless money whore masquerading as a healthcare provider who is doing it for the 90th time in your or your child’s life “because science”.’

‘Abstract https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3571073 (see Vinu A’s strong work here):

Nobel Laureate Charles Richet demonstrated over a hundred years ago that injecting a protein into animals or humans causes immune system sensitization to that protein. Subsequent exposure to the protein can result in allergic reactions or anaphylaxis. This fact has since been demonstrated over and over again in humans and animal models. The Institute of Medicine (IOM) confirmed that food proteins in vaccines cause food allergy, in its 2011 report on vaccine adverse events. The IOM’s confirmation is the latest and most authoritative since Dr. Richet’s discovery. Many vaccines and injections contain food proteins. Many studies since 1940 have demonstrated that food proteins in vaccines cause sensitization in humans. Allergens in vaccines are not fully disclosed. No safe dosage level for injected allergens has been established. As a result, allergen quantities in vaccines and injections are not regulated. Allergen quantities in vaccine excipients are also not regulated. It has been demonstrated that a smaller quantity of allergen is needed to cause sensitization than elicitation. It is well recognized that many currently approved vaccines have enough allergen to cause anaphylaxis. Therefore, they contain more than enough allergen to cause sensitization. Children today have fewer childhood infectious diseases. They have less exposure to helminths. C-section birth rates have increased in the last few decades by 50%. C-section births are known to result in sub-optimal gut microbiome in the newborn. All the above result in an immune imbalance biased towards atopy. Vaccine schedules today include 30-40 shots. Up to five shots may be simultaneously administered in one sitting. Vaccines contain adjuvants such as pertussis toxins and aluminum compounds that also bias towards allergy. Adjuvants also increase the immunogenicity of injected food proteins. This combination of atopic children and food protein injection along with adjuvants, contributes to millions developing lifethreatening food allergies. Given the scale and severity of the food allergy epidemic, urgent action is needed to change vaccine policy concerning vaccine specifications, manufacture, vaccine package insert documentation requirements, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation program. Many researchers have called for the removal of food proteins from vaccines and re-evaluation of adjuvants such as aluminum compounds. In the interim, food allergy warnings can be included in vaccine package inserts. Simultaneous administration of multiple vaccines can be stopped to avoid the combined negative effects of multiple food proteins and adjuvants.’

Before reading further, let me be clear:

there is no H5N1 avian bird flu pandemic, none coming, NONE REAL, again none coming, they, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, deepstate, RINOs, WHO, Democrats, DC legacy media etc. are creating fear porn and creating a fraud fake non-pandemic based on PCR process as they did for the fake COVID…using an over-cycled PCR process…moreover, it is the culling of the birds, ducks, animals etc. that places people into contact with infected birds. Thus, people may get mild pink eye etc. Normally birds etc. do get flu, like humans, symptoms, fever, cough too, recover, get naturally immune. We do not need cull the flocks as it creates shortages and drives prices up. And yes, gets people infected by being in contact killing the birds. I think too there is ongoing manipulation in labs to create more infection virulent strains. I think they are deliberately creating a fraud fake crisis to place in Trump’s lap.

It will be interesting what he does going forward for we will stand for nothing other than stand down, full removal of mRNA vaccine from US market, and no response, no mRNA ‘new and improved’ Malone et al. vaccine, no lockdowns, no masks, nothing. This is a non-event. Fraud, fear porn.

Stay tuned.

Now to Sasha and Mavrakakis et al. on the ‘2nd shot’ and the issue of anaphylaxis. Basically, that no vaccine works.

Shasha’s link (support this good work):

IgE-Mediated Cytokine Storm in Vaccinated Populations: Call for Further Investigation and Caution

Original white paper by Dr. Mavrakakis revised. Original draft written by Dr. Mavrakakis and published by Dr. Alexander on substack on 10-22-2022 https://www.drpaulalexander.com/files/ed-reactions-at-

Start Mavrakakis here, excellent stack, informative, support:

‘Emerging evidence suggests that cytokine storms observed in certain individuals following vaccination for respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and influenza, may be mediated through IgE sensitization mechanisms. This letter proposes that repeated injection of respiratory viral antigens through vaccines could inadvertently lead to IgE sensitization both to the viral antigens and other components, predisposing individuals to cytokine storms upon re-exposure to related antigens. Such reactions could underlie severe immune responses in some vaccinated individuals, pointing to a need for closer examination of this pathway.

Cytokine storms are hyperinflammatory reactions involving massive cytokine release, often resulting in severe tissue damage. Research indicates that IgE-mediated hypersensitivity could play a significant role in these reactions, particularly following respiratory virus vaccinations. This pathway, typically associated with mast cell degranulation and histamine release, may be triggered in sensitized individuals upon exposure to similar viral antigens. Historical insights on anaphylaxis, such as those described by Charles Richet in his 1913 Nobel lecture, underscore that unnatural antigen exposures via injections, especially through repeated exposures, can lead to severe allergic responses and anaphylactic reactions.

Note, Sasha Latypova discussed Richet’s work in this area, seminal work, pioneering and I embed Sasha’s prior stack on this below.

Studies have shown that influenza vaccination may increase susceptibility to other respiratory viruses, including a reported 36% increase in coronavirus susceptibility following influenza vaccination. Additionally, a systematic review of autopsy findings indicated heightened all-cause mortality in some individuals following COVID-19 vaccination. This may reflect unintended consequences associated with vaccine-related immune responses and suggests a need to further explore underlying immunopathology. Repeated influenza vaccination has also been linked to increased viral shedding, particularly in individuals vaccinated in consecutive years, suggesting that repeated antigen exposure may intensify allergic responses and immune reactivity. The similarity between allergic reactions triggered by influenza vaccination and dengue fever provides a useful analogy. For instance, repeated influenza vaccination has led to increased IgE responses, potentially triggering severe allergic reactions similar to dengue shock syndrome, where IgE-mediated responses upon re-exposure lead to escalating inflammation and, in severe cases, shock. Such parallels support the hypothesis that repeated vaccine exposure could heighten immune sensitivity and drive cytokine storms upon subsequent viral exposure. Recent studies in Japan have demonstrated mechanisms underlying cytokine release and allergic reactions associated with COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines and discussed relevant preventive measures and treatments.’

See Sasha’s work and my prior substack on this issue of the 2nd shot or repeated exposure of antigen. In other words what is being said is that the vaccine’s second shot and subsequent exposure to antigen (vaccine, boosters) is what actually makes you ill and severely so, severe anaphylaxis, and possible death. Sasha did great work here informing us of Richet’s seminal stunning work. It was hidden work, covered up!

Support Sasha and Vinu et al.…great work again!

___

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