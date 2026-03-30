Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
27mEdited

Oil .. yes .. I hope I'm wrong, but it seems like assuming this war is for oil is like my early assumptions of the COVID "vaccines" - for pharma's profits - which was true, just not the whole picture, and not even the worst of it. I didn't take the shots (thank God), because I knew it was rushed, and corporations don't care about collateral damage and good safety testing when they want to sell things ...

A few hundred hours of quality research later, including the original clinical trial documents from Pfizer, I had to face what I didn't want to believe ... likely the $$$ was a secondary bonus, and the real point was, at best to control & herd people onto digital plantations (didn't quite work then, so they'll try again now with supply shortages) ... and at worst .. to lessen the population and maybe change the genetics of the human race ...

It's true that pharma wants $$$, and it's true that Isreal and US want the resources in other lands, psychopathically claiming all is theirs ...

But maybe there's even worse reasons too ...

Michael Yon has been warning for years that famines will be engineered by the closing of shipping lanes ... https://rumble.com/v77pkbm-michael-yon-is-certain-widespread-famine-is-coming-daily-pulse-ep-225.html

Now I look back on how I saw the world a few years ago, and it's so creepy that it seems blissfully naive to assume that corporations are willing to kill people as collateral damage in their quest for profits, as opposed to wanting to sicken people for life, and kill us ...

(Also the control grid as Catherine Austin-Fitts warns of .. this is the perfect pretext to introduce digital rations .. they don't have to convince people about "climate" and "carbon", they just have to point to the true, real life (but created by this war), shortages ...

https://solari.com/the-fast-approaching-digital-control-grid-a-checklist-of-trump-administration-actions-to-date/

If Trump was really jabbed as opposed to warned to not take it, he may be also mentally suffering from that ...

Listening to Candace now .. she's right that Charlie Kirk was the first casualty of (this phase) of the Iran war ...

There's no words for the evil of people who called Charlie their friend and inspiration (and husband) knowingly lying about how he was killed ...

Scary times ... and they want to keep people divided ... https://stylman.substack.com/p/the-enemy-is-not-each-other

Appreciate your honesty along the way of everyone trying to figure things out, Dr Alexander ...

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

It is difficult at times to know who are doees and doers!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture