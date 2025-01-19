It's the pedophilia sex industry of children that haunts me; as I said here, if our Justice departments gave us one hour purge time, legal killings, I would go hunt pedophiles. I will start in crypto
and bitcoin circles...shit did I just say that and yes, I would head straight to US congress and senate for many sits right there and Canada and UK's MPs etc. too; I would head to elites, upper crust
Remember that guy and Patriot Act that destroyed us? Damaged USA beyond repair. That guy under Bush Jr.
Back to The Purging of Pedophiles:
I would find most there is USA, Canada, Australia, UK, France etc. In all nations. These low-life feral beasts use their status to evade law and punishment. The churches of all religions too, not just Christian. No, all…And not focusing on the male priests, no, word is the nuns and females in the religions prey and rape the little girls too…
Just one hour, let me/us purge…of pedophiles. It’s hunting time we will say!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Those poor children.
🥲